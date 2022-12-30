Premier League to pay tribute to Pele following his death

The Premier League is set to pay tribute to Brazilian legend Pele after he passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday.

Considered one of the greatest players of all time, the former Santos striker suffered from cancer and was undergoing treatment for the same. However, the footballing icon succumbed to heart and kidney-related complications.

Tributes poured in from all over the world after the news broke out. The Premier League has now announced that clubs will participate in a one-minute applause before their games on Matchweek 18.

In a statement released on social media, the Premier League said:

"In tribute to Pele, Premier League clubs will remember his contribution to football during Matchweek 18 (Dec 30-Jan 1) by holding a minute’s applause prior to kick-offs. Players and match officials will wear black armbands."

Matchweek 18 of the Premier League will begin on Friday with West Ham United hosting Brentford.

The English top flight also paid tribute to the record three-time FIFA World Cup winner after news of his demise broke out:

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Pele, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended our sport and inspired millions throughout his remarkable career. Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Pele’s family and friends."

While the Brazilian never played in the English top-flight, his ability and legendary status certainly transcended leagues and even just football.

Pep Guardiola pays tribute to Pele

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently shared his thoughts following the death of the footballing icon. In a pre-match press conference, he said:

“I send on behalf of Manchester City, the biggest condolences to his family and friends. Football is football thanks to these kinds of people. I think Neymar said it, before number ten was just a number and after it became something special, every top player wants to wear number ten. What he has done for football is there and will remain.”

He added:

“I was not born when he was playing. It’s like a good movie, the legacy that we’re still talking about him, about a good movie, a good book, because he was so good... What he produced for the feeling for the people."

The Spaniard also lauded Pele for the impact he had on Brazil, highlighting how the country benefited from his legendary exploits at World Cups.

"We have seen with the World Cup one team can change everything for a country of millions of people. There is not another show or event that can create this type of emotion. These exceptional players produce this emotion for lots of people."

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

6x Brasileiro

2x Copa Libertadores



FIFA Player of the Century

1970 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball

Youngest winner of a World Cup

Most hat-tricks of all time (92)

Most assists in World Cup history (10)



Pelé is forever an icon. 3x World Cup6x Brasileiro2x Copa LibertadoresFIFA Player of the Century1970 FIFA World Cup Golden BallYoungest winner of a World CupMost hat-tricks of all time (92)Most assists in World Cup history (10)Pelé is forever an icon. 3x World Cup 🏆🏆🏆6x Brasileiro 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆2x Copa Libertadores 🏆🏆FIFA Player of the Century ✅1970 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball ✅Youngest winner of a World Cup ✅Most hat-tricks of all time (92) ✅Most assists in World Cup history (10) ✅Pelé is forever an icon. 👏 https://t.co/kFvLVb6YKG

Pele scored 12 goals in the FIFA World Cup for Brazil and won the trophy a record three times - one of his numerous achievements.

