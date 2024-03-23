Premier League side 'moved heaven and earth' to appoint Mikel Arteta as manager before he left Manchester City for Arsenal role

Former Everton chief Marcel Brands has revealed how he tried everything possible to bring Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to Goodison Park when the Spaniard was at Manchester City.

Eventually, the ex-Gunners star became the head coach of the north Londoners in 2019 after spending three years serving as Pep Guardiola's assistant. Speaking to Dutch outlet SoccerNews, Brand said (via talkSPORT):

"I moved heaven and earth to bring Arteta to Everton. He is also a former player of course. I spent the entire evening at his house and saw him as the ideal man for us.

"At the time, he was assistant to Pep Guardiola and he was busy with other things. But you saw he was becoming a top trainer. I only heard positive things."

He added:

"Also, within the club Everton. Then I was at his house to sound him out and I got so excited. So well prepared, and that passion came out everywhere. His mouth, his nose and his ears. I thought this is the trainer, but for the long term."

Arteta unfortunately did not make his return to the Toffees and has become one of the top coaches in Europe. He's led the Gunners back into the Champions League, where they are set to face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals this season.

Additionally, Arsenal are in the midst of a title race, currently atop the league standings, albeit level on points with Liverpool. They have a point lead on Manchester City as they gear up for an important league clash at the Etihad on March 31.

Potential Bukayo Saka cover hints at dream of joining Arsenal

Bukayo Saka

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey believes he could one day play for massive clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea. The Jamaica international is having a great season with the Villans, having bagged eight goals and assists each in the Premier League.

A move to the Emirates could see Bailey provide competition to Saka for a spot on the right wing. This transfer would also increase depth on that side, where the Gunners are a little short of options.

Speaking about his future on the Let’s Be Honest Podcast, Bailey said (via Express):

"You have big teams in England, they call themselves the big six. The Arsenals and the Chelseas."

A move to the Emirates would certainly see Bailey play second fiddle to Saka, thereby limiting his game time. It seems wise for him to remain with Aston Villa for the time being, with the club en route to securing Champions League football.