Premier League star accused of rape set to feature in second consecutive season after allegations following bail extension

A Premier League footballer who was arrested for rape in July 2022 has reportedly seen his bail extended. He will now be out of jail until August 2023, making himself available for the start of the 2023-24 season.

The Athletic has reported that the initial bail was until October 2022 but was pushed back to July 2023. The unnamed Premier League player was accused by two women for incidents that took place in April and June last year.

The Premier League player was interviewed in February earlier this year for another incident that took place in February 2022. The police released a statement in March:

"On 4 July 2022, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police. It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On 4 July 2022, a man was arrested on suspicion of rape and taken into custody. "

While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s."

It continued:

"In February 2023, the man was interviewed under caution for a sexual offence alleged to have taken place in February 2022. This relates to a third victim and was reported to police in July 2022.

"No further action will be taken in relation to the alleged offence in June 2021 because the relevant legislation had not yet come into effect at the time it is said to have occurred. This has been explained to the complainant who continues to be supported by officers."

The player's club have not taken any action and are waiting for the police. The identity of the player has also been hidden for a long time, and with the bail extended, it will not be made official till the end of August at least.

Premier League season kicks off on August 11

The new Premier League season starts on August 11 this year, with newly promoted Burnley hosting champions Manchester City on Friday night. Arsenal, who finished runners-up last season, kick things off on Saturday by hosting Nottingham Forest in the early kick-off.

Newcastle United end the first Saturday of the season, with Aston Villa travelling to face them at St James Park. The first big clash of the season takes place at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea taking on Liverpool in the final game on Sunday night.

The Premier League season also sees a Monday Night fixture in Gameweek 1. Manchester United play hosts to Wolverhampton at Old Trafford.

