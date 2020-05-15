Premier League star Harry Maguire opens up on quarantine routine and more

Harry Maguire in action for Manchester United

Manchester United and English Premier League ( EPL ) stars Harry Maguire and Brandon Williams answered a host of questions in a video on the club's official YouTube Channel. In the session 'Ask Man Utd', Maguire was asked how he's keeping himself fit during the lockdown period.

The EPL defender responded by saying that he generally does about an hour of training in a day and sometimes even a double session.

The Manchester United captain went on to reiterate that people have a lot of time on their hands now, so there is 'no excuse to not look after your physical condition.'

When asked about how the players have kept fit and motivated both mentally and physically, Maguire reflected positively upon his time with the 20-time Premier League champions and how it is the badge that motivates him. The Englishman began saying,

"I think the motivation comes from playing for Manchester United. You look back at the memories of winning, you know. Winning at the Etihad, winning at Old Trafford against Manchester City, playing in these big games. You look back and see the pictures and other stuff and they give you great motivation do train every day."

Scott McTominay scored a cracking goal during their thrilling win against Manchester City

The next question was about what TV shows or movies he's been watching off late, and the towering Premier League defender instantly responded saying Peppa Pig's been playing a lot at his house with a smile. Maguire previously posted images on social media of him watching the cartoon show that his daughter, Lille Saint Maguire, is fond of it.

The most expensive defender in the Premier League also went on to talk about how he found Netflix' blockbuster Money Heist to be quite addicting and is set to begin watching Jason Bateman-starrer Ozark.

Stay positive, stay smiling says Premier League star Maguire

Maguire was also asked for a piece of advice that he would give to young footballers currently in isolation. The Premier League centre-half responded saying,

"Stay active, stay fresh. When the weather's nice try going out to your garden if you can. Take an hour a day, go on walks. There are so many challenges you see going around on social media which you could get involved in."

The EPL star continued,

"I think the main message from me is to stay positive, stay smiling. Know that we'll come out of it and we'll all be back to normal."

Responding to a question about whether or not the squad members keep in touch regularly, the Premier League centre-back said that the players do communicate on a regular basis.

"The WhatsApp group's the main way that we message each other. We have a group where people have put in their fitness routines and other fitness challenges on there."

Harry Maguire's nomination for Man United's match rewind series

For his nomination for Manchester United's match rewind series, Brandon Williams picked the recent Premier League win against Manchester City. However, the game has already been covered as part of the ongoing series, due to which the young defender chose his debut match.

2000 - Alongside Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams is only the second Manchester United player born in the 2000s to start a Premier League match for the Red Devils. Noughties. #MNUBRI pic.twitter.com/B2vxifO2O5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 10, 2019

Maguire, on the other hand, went with Manchester United's clash with EPL rivals Chelsea in the 2008 UEFA Champions League finals.