Premier League table 2021-22: Chelsea on top as Liverpool and Manchester City play out 2-2 draw

Liverpool and Manchester City played out a brilliant 2-2 draw in the Premier League to leave Chelsea on top of the points table after Gameweek 7.

The two sides traded blow after blow in a pulsating encounter at Anfield as goals from Mane and Salah for Liverpool were canceled out by goals from Foden and Kevin De Bruyne for Manchester City.

The draw sees Manchester City and Manchester United tied on 14 points with the Cityzens in 3rd position on goal difference. Liverpool are one point ahead in second position while Chelsea occupy the top spot on the Premier League table with 16 points.

Chelsea were the biggest winners of the weekend as their closest rivals, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United, all dropped points this weekend.

While Chelsea secured a 3-1 victory over Southampton, Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. Brighton, who are also on 14 points, drew 0-0 against Arsenal.

With the international break coming up, it is already starting to look like a 4 way battle for the Premier League crown. Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all have squads capable of challenging for the top prize.

Some big stars have hit the ground running this season. Both Mohamed Salah and Jamie Vardy already have 6 goals to their name, while new signings Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku have 3 goals each.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio has also started the season in brilliant form, while usual suspects Bruno Fernandes and Sadio Mane are also in the mix with 4 goals each.

The Premier League returns next on 16th October after the international break. Chelsea face a tricky trip away to Brentford and Liverpool travel to Watford. Manchester City have a home match against Burnley to contend with while Manchester United will travel to the King Power stadium to take on Leicester City.

This Premier League season is already shaping up to be one of the most entertaining seasons we have had in a while. Chelsea have made the early running but the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United will be determined to occupy the spot in the Premier League table soon.

