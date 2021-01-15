Premier League-winning Liverpool named most valuable squad in the world

Liverpool have been named the most valuable club in the world based on the aggregate market value of the players in the squad, after being compared to other elite clubs from across Europe.

Following a torrid financial year for football clubs all around the world, global accountancy firm KPMG published the fifth edition of their Football Benchmark’s “European Champions Report”. This report annually analyzes the financial aspects of the title winners across Europe's top six leagues. This year, the list included Liverpool from England (Premier League), Real Madrid from Spain (LaLiga), Bayern Munich from Germany (Bundesliga), Paris Saint-Germain from France (Ligue 1), Juventus from Italy (Serie A) and Porto from Portugal (Primeira Liga).

The latest report reveals just how significantly the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted football and football economics around the world. The study showed that all six league champions recorded a drop in operating revenue in the 2019-20 season, and estimated the aggregate loss of revenue (globally) in football to be billions of euros.

Champions Report 2021: @FCBayern & @realmadrid are the only clubs to register a profit (EUR 5.9m and EUR 0.3m, respectively). For Bayern, it is the 28th year in a row in which they record a positive net result, despite the impacts of #COVID19https://t.co/QquULyUfjY#KPMGFBM pic.twitter.com/j9F6M9l7HQ — KPMG Football Benchmark (@Football_BM) January 12, 2021

KPMG also analyzed the squad value for each of these six clubs following the 2019-20 season by aggregating the market values of all the players in the squad, also listing the three most expensive players from each club.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool had an excellent 2019-20 season, wherein they won their maiden Premier League trophy. As a result, they were valued to have the most expensive squad, with a squad value of €1.09 billion. The three most valuable players for Liverpool were Mohamed Salah (€122.2 million), Sadio Mane (€120.0 million) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (€107.1 million).

Among the other five champions, Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League winners Bayern Munich finished a stellar season with the next highest squad value, which was estimated to be €943.4 million. The Bavarian club's three most valuable players were Serge Gnabry (€99.8 million), Joshua Kimmich (€98.3 million) and Leroy Sane (€85.8 million).

LaLiga champions Real Madrid finish third on the list with an estimated squad value of €874.2 million and their three most valuable players were Casemiro (€72.6 million), Raphael Varane (€70.2 million) and Thibaut Courtois (€67.9 million)

Paris Saint-Germain recorded a squad market value of €806.6 million, with Kylian Mbappe (€200.0 million), Neymar (€125.0 million) and Marquinhos (€59.9 million) contributing the most.

Juventus ended their season with a squad market value of €734.8 million. Cristiano Ronaldo (€63.2 million) was their third-most valuable player behind Paulo Dybala (€65.2 million) and Matthijs de Ligt (€90.0 million)

Porto were last among the six champions with an aggregate squad value of €214.4 million. Their top three players were Jesus Corona (€28.5 million), Moussa Marega (€15.4 million) and Shoya Nakajima (€14.3 million)

Notably, Liverpool also have the highest squad market value among all English clubs, thereby making theirs the highest in the world.

Liverpool yet to release all financial details

While the report could successfully compare Liverpool with the other champions in terms of squad value, several other financial aspects are yet to be compared. This is because Liverpool were yet to release important financial data such as staff costs and profitability at the time KPMG published their report.