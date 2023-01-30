"Prepared to pay €120m" - Fabrizio Romano provides latest update on Chelsea's pursuit of Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are prepared to pay the €120 million fee to sign Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Blues have reignited their interest in the Argentine and are eager to sign him at all costs.

That's according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has updated the transfer saga via his Twitter account. He said:

"Chelsea are back in direct talks with Benfica for Enzo Fernández. They want the player at all costs — Chelsea would be prepared to pay €120m fee."

Benfica have played hardball over Fernandez in prior negotiations with the Blues. They were furious with the Premier League club's previous approach for the player, even calling the club disrespectful. Romano claims they are still insisting that they do not want to lose their midfielder:

"Benfica president Rui Costa has still no intention to accept — but Chelsea will insist to get the deal done now."

The Stamford Bridge giants were reported to have tried negotiating a lower fee for Fernandez than the €120 million release clause in his contract. This led to Benfica confirming that the player would remain at the Estadio da Luz. According to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, Fernandez has told the Primeira Liga side that he wants to leave today (January 29).

Graham Potter's side are eager to sign Fernandez as they look to bolster their midfield options. They saw a €62.7 million bid for Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo rejected earlier this month.

Fernandez's stock has risen since he joined Benfica from River Plate last summer for just €14 million. He has made 29 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and providing seven assists. The Argentine also impressed at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, picking up the Best Young Player of the tournament award.

Chelsea youngster Jude Soonsup-Bell is linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur

The Blues striker could head to London rivals Tottenham.

Tottenham are keeping tabs on Soonsup-Bell with the young Chelsea forward's contract expiring in the summer. The Blues have been unable to agree to a new deal with the 19-year-old striker.

According to football.london, Soonsup-Bell has caught the eye of Spurs, and they are hopeful of agreeing to a deal with the English teenager. He would join the club's academy ranks and be considered for a potential loan move in the summer transfer window.

Soonsup-Bell made his debut for the senior team last season under former manager Thomas Tuchel. He has scored two goals in seven games for the Blues U21s. The English striker has also appeared for England's U19s, being capped twice and scoring one goal.

