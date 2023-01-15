"Press them, foul them, go and grab them" - Reims manager reveals blueprint to frustrate PSG superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe 

Stade de Reims manager Will Still has revealed the blueprint he used to frustrate Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar in the draw against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in October.

The 30-year-old is currently the youngest manager in the major European leagues. He temporarily took charge of Reims on 13 October when Oscar Garcia was relieved of his duties as manager as the club sat 15th in the table.

But he was present on the touchline against PSG four days prior to Garcia's removal, with the Spanish coach absent from duty. His first task as the club's interim boss was to stop Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi from scoring.

The mission was accomplished as his team walked away with a point at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II. Since then, Reims hasn't lost in nine games across competitions and now sits 11th in the table - nine points clear of the relegation zone after 18 league games.

Recalling how his team stopped PSG' sensational attacking trio from scoring back in October, Still told the Daily Mail:

"I think we irritated them to a boiling point. Press them, foul them, go and grab them by the scuff of the neck, basically don't let them play out...don't give Mbappe the space he wants... as soon as there's a little foul, just run at the referee and make it as loud as possible. Just annoy them as much as we could."

Les rouges et Blancs will face Les Parisiens in the reverse Ligue 1 fixture at the Parc des Princes on 29 January. Asked if the blueprint would be the same once again against manager Christophe Galtier's side, Still replied:

"Err, along those lines, yeah."

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar continue to drive PSG's bid for a treble

Winning the treble isn't the easiest job in football. But given PSG's dominance domestically, a win in the UEFA Champions League can very well make that dream a reality.

The French giants are currently active in all three season-long competitions. They lead the league table by three points with a game in hand and are in the last 32 of the Coupe de la Ligue.

PSG also have a last-16 date with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. Much of this is down to the brilliance of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar.

At least one of them has either scored or assisted in all but three PSG games across competitions this campaign. The exceptions are the draw against Reims, the 3-1 league loss against Lens, and the 3-0 French Cup win against LB Chateauroux.

The trio has been reunited following Mbappe's return to training after France's World Cup exploits. They face Rennes in the league on January 15.

