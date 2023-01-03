PSG not bothered by superstar's shambolic performance against Lens as they believe he has great influence in the dressing room - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will not be bothered by Sergio Ramos' abominable performance against RC Lens in his team's 3-1 loss on New Year's Day, as per L'Equipe (h/t le10sports).

The Spanish center-back started at the heart of manager Christophe Galtier's defense alongside Marquinhos. He has been a vital part of the French side's endeavors this season, making 22 appearances across competitions this term.

However, he was notably poor in his team's thrashing at the hands of Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. The former Real Madrid superstar was completely outdone by a piercing pass from Seko Fofana.

He was left in Lois Openda's wake, who also made a mockery out of Marquinhos before sliding the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma. Przemyslaw Frankowski and Hugo Ekitike scored within the first eight minutes of the game to set the foundations for an exciting match.

However, Openda's goal deflated Les Parisiens, who never recovered from going behind for the second time. Alexis Claude-Maurice's goal right after the start of the second half gave Les Sang et Or some much-needed breathing space.

Ramos won just one of his three ground duels and one of the two aerial duels he contested. Alongside Marquinhos, he made PSG's defense look penetrable.

However, the French giants are reportedly not bothered by this display as he brings in a wealth of experience in the dressing room. His professionalism, experience, and attitude off the pitch make him an asset in the eyes of the Ligue 1 champions.

They are also contemplating an offer to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes beyond this season. The 36-year-old is currently in the final six months of his contract with the club.

PSG manager unhappy with surprise loss to Lens

Lens' win meant that they closed the gap between themselves and PSG at the top of the Ligue 1 table to four points after 17 league games.

Speaking after his team's first league loss of the campaign, Galtier said (h/t MARCA):

"We deserved the win. We conceded two totally avoidable goals. We fell into their trap, we are upset to have conceded those two goals. It's the first time this season I've seen the team completely disorganized. I still don't know why, but we'll talk it over with the players involved."

Lionel Messi was absent once again from club football action after his 2022 FIFA World Cup win with Argentina. He is expected to play a role in his team's next league game, against Angers, on January 11.

