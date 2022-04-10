“Pretty clear” – Journalist backs Jurgen Klopp to make ‘big decision’ involving Liverpool defender for Manchester City clash

James Pearce has said that Liverpool are set to drop Ibrahima Konate for their top-of-the-table Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

The former RB Leipzig centre-back was impressive in midweek as the Reds comfortably beat Benfica 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg in Portugal.

Konate, 22, scored his first Liverpool goal in the win over Benfica and earned plaudits for his defensive performance. However, he did play a role in Benfica's goal, as his mistake allowed Darwin Nunez to reduce arrears for the hosts.

According to The Athletic's James Pearce (via FootballTransferTavern), Konate is set to drop to the bench, with the impressive Joel Matip set to return to the Reds' defence for the huge game.

“Some big decisions for Klopp v City. Matip back in for Konate pretty clear.”

Midfield of Fabinho/Thiago/Henderson or does he find room for Keita?

Frontline the most difficult call. Salah/Mane and then either Firmino, Diaz or Jota?

Liverpool and Manchester City combined XI

With both teams boasting some of Europe's top talents, it's a hard task to pick a combined XI.

The individuals at the disposal of Pep Guardiola and Klopp across positions are world-class. Nevertheless, Allison usurps Manchester City's Ederson for the no.1 jersey because of his better form this season.

Both have kept 17 clean sheets, but Alisson is having yet another fine season, having joined Liverpool from Roma in 2018.

Alisson goals prevented: +36.7

Ederson goals prevented: +2.34 Alisson and Ederson 10 game rolling average for prevented goals in club competitions since the start of their first team careers Alisson goals prevented: +36.7Ederson goals prevented: +2.34 https://t.co/jRJSpqHxZd

You cannot choose anybody else at right-back than Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is leading the Permier League assists charts with 11. The young Englishman is staking his claim as Europe's best right-back.

A hypothetical centre-back partnership of Ruben Dias (City) and Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) would be a formidable pairing. Both players have been instrumental for their respective teams, especially this season.

At left-back, we would have the consistently brilliant Joan Cancelo. His versatility and attacking credentials have been hugely beneficial for Guardiola's team.

In midfield, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne would pick himself. The Belgian is deemed by many to be the best midfielder not only in the Premier League but in Europe.

He has played a key role in Manchester City's success since arriving in 2015. He is having another fine season, contributing ten goals and three assists in 24 games, as City chase their fourth league title in five years.

Kevin de Bruyne slots the ball through Harry Maguire's legs and past David de Gea! City strike first in the Manchester derby!Kevin de Bruyne slots the ball through Harry Maguire's legs and past David de Gea! City strike first in the Manchester derby! 🔵Kevin de Bruyne slots the ball through Harry Maguire's legs and past David de Gea! https://t.co/XVSIzbfRCT

Fabinho, meanwhile, is vital to the way in which Klopp sets his side up. The Brazilian has shown not only his versatilty in being able to fill in at the back, but he's also a threat driving forward. The hugely underrated Jordan Henderson would complete our hypothetical midfield. His passing abilities alongside his leadership qualities deserve merit.

Mohamed Salah is perhaps the best Premier League player and is the top goalscorer in the English top flight this season with 20 goals. Sadio Mane would join him in the frontline, given the success the duo have had in winning the UEFA Champions League (2019) and the Premier League (2020).

Watching these two together Mo Salah is the only player in Liverpool's history that has more Champions League goals than Sadio Mane.Watching these two together Mo Salah is the only player in Liverpool's history that has more Champions League goals than Sadio Mane.Watching these two together 🔥🔥 https://t.co/jTUoeLqCfP

Phil Foden would take up the left-hand side of attack, with the Englishman regarded by many as a future Balon d'Or contender. Luis Diaz would run him close. The Colombian would come off the bench.

