"Pretty sure again he will be able to bring some players in" - Roy Keane backs 'top quality' Thomas Tuchel to succeed at Chelsea this season 

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has backed Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to have success at Stamford Bridge this season, as per Daily Mail.

Tuchel oversaw a topsy-turvy campaign for the Blues last season which was plagued by uncertainty over the club's future.

Chelsea's former owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leading to huge repercussions for the west London club.

The club's financial operations were put on pause and the Stamford Bridge side needed to be sold in order to operate normally once again.

American businessman Todd Boehly became Chelsea's new owner, purchasing the club for £4.25 billion, as per ESPN.

With the new ownership, the Blues could go back to operating among the Premier League elite.

Tuchel's side have already secured the signings of Manchester City star Raheem Sterling and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

United legend Keane is backing Tuchel to lure more talent to Stamford Bridge and for the German to have success come next season.

"There has obviously been loads of uncertainty over the club the last few months, that has been sorted out now obviously with the new ownership coming in."

Keane added:

"I'm pretty sure again he will be able to bring some players in. He is a top quality manager, he has dealt with a lot of issues over the last few months."

Chelsea finished the season third in the Premier League, although many were expecting the Londoners to be among the title challengers at the start of the campaign.

They exited the UEFA Champions League at the quarter-finals stage at the hands of eventual winners Real Madrid.

Keane has touched on the Blues' campaign, saying:

"Ultimately it was a disappointing end to the season for them. But he is a top quality manager and I think the owners will back him. I'd be amazed if he is not there at Christmas."

GOAL @goal Thomas Tuchel isn't feeling good about Chelsea's season Thomas Tuchel isn't feeling good about Chelsea's season 😨 https://t.co/sglbuOWHml

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel deserves plaudits for the way he handled the club's uncertain future

Thomas Tuchel showed his true professionalism

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel made it through a hugely difficult period for the west London club, amidst uncertainty over the side's future.

There had been a growing feeling among supporters that the Premier League club may not be contending this coming season.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "There are so many people out there helping in war zones. There are so many more important jobs out there than being a football coach, it makes me feel uncomfortable, to name it a problem, we are still very privileged."



Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's sanctions 🗣 "There are so many people out there helping in war zones. There are so many more important jobs out there than being a football coach, it makes me feel uncomfortable, to name it a problem, we are still very privileged."Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's sanctions https://t.co/0LiXCpgzqP

Trying to have his players concentrate on their football was always going to be a difficult task but Tuchel did his very best.

The Blues did come unstuck at the end of the season, ending the campaign with a dissapointing FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool on penalties.

But Tuchel can be proud of how he kept the mood around Stamford Bridge from dropping to rock bottom.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far