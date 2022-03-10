"Prime Xavi or Iniesta could never" - Fans hail Real Madrid's Luka Modric as a 'generational midfielder' after PSG performance

Real Madrid came up with a stellar comeback win against PSG on Wednesday night to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Los Blancos had a 1-0 deficit to make up from the first leg courtesy of a late goal from Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes.

The French superstar doubled the advantage for the Ligue 1 side in the 39-minute in the second leg.

But Carlo Ancelotti's side made a memorable comeback in the second half.

While Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema deservedly made the headlines with his hat-trick, midfielder Luka Modric has been rewarded with huge acclaim as well.

The Croatian superstar might be 36 years of age right now but seems to defy that on a weekly basis on the pitch.

The level of dynamism, tenacity, fitness and technical ability the former Spurs midfielder possesses is nothing short of extra-ordinary and it was once again evident on Wednesday night.

Modric ran the show at the heart of midfield for Carlo Ancelotti's side and played an instrumental role in two of the three goals scored by Benzema on the night.

Even at the dusk of his career, Modric is showing no signs of slowing down and his work rate remains unparalleled.

The Croatian superstar completed all of his take-ons while managing a passing accuracy of 88% and won a total of seven duels.

Twitter erupted following Real Madrid's stunning comeback against PSG and Modric was one of the players to have won the plaudits.

The 36-year-old was compared to former Barcelona midfielders Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta.

Here are some of the reactions to a truly scintillating performance from the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner:

343 @_ataas_ Modric sits at the table with Xavi and Iniesta idc Modric sits at the table with Xavi and Iniesta idc

C @AFC_Carys Where does Luka Modric sit in the all time midfielder ranks? Guy is timeless man, he’s 36… Where does Luka Modric sit in the all time midfielder ranks? Guy is timeless man, he’s 36…

The Tactical Times @Tactical_Times Seeing Luka Modric slide tackle Messi was like watching the Mona Lisa hammer into Michelangelo's David. Vintage UCL. Seeing Luka Modric slide tackle Messi was like watching the Mona Lisa hammer into Michelangelo's David. Vintage UCL.

Harry Brooks @HB_HeadCoach Modric showing Verratti what a generational midfielder actually looks like. Modric showing Verratti what a generational midfielder actually looks like.

Can Luka Modric and co. lead Real Madrid to another Champions League trophy following their win over PSG?

Real Madrid did not have the best season last time out but things are looking promising for los Blancos this term. The Spanish capital club should comfortably secure the La Liga title.

Carlo Ancelotti's side were given a nightmare tie against mighty PSG in the round of 16 of the Champions League. But they have done exceptionally well to come out victorious despite being on the backfoot for the majority over the two legs.

Squawka Football @Squawka Luka Modrić's game by numbers vs. PSG:



100% take-ons success

88% pass accuracy

69 passes

12 passes into the final ⅓

7 duels won

6 passes into the opp. box

4 x possession won

4 tackles made

3 take-ons completed

3 crosses

2 shots

2 clearances

1 through-ball

1 assist



Ridiculous. Luka Modrić's game by numbers vs. PSG:100% take-ons success88% pass accuracy69 passes12 passes into the final ⅓7 duels won6 passes into the opp. box4 x possession won4 tackles made3 take-ons completed3 crosses2 shots2 clearances1 through-ball1 assistRidiculous. https://t.co/8vWMb5VhRG

Real Madrid and their manager Carlo Ancelotti both have sublime records in the Champions League. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if they can go on to win their favourite piece of silverware for the 14th time in their history.

Luka Modric is a true force of nature and seems to be getting better and better with age like fine wine.

The Croat still seems to have a lot left at the highest level and will hope to lead the Spanish giants to more success this season.

