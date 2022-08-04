"Probably for blowing a firework out of his backside" - Piers Morgan names 2 Premier League superstars who are likely to make an a*** of themselves

Famous journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan has predicted last season’s Premier League winners Jack Grealish and Phil Foden to make a fool out of themselves in the 2022-23 campaign.

Manchester City stars Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are brilliant at what they do, helping their team to important victories. Off the field, however, they regularly find themselves in unpleasant situations, often getting carried away by partying too hard.

In February, both England internationals were dropped from City’s squad for a Premier League clash against Newcastle United. According to the Mirror, coach Pep Guardiola penalized them for their sorry state in a recovery session, after the footballers wildly celebrated a 7-0 victory over Leeds United.

Morgan backed the duo to do something questionable again by the end of the 2022-23 season and make complete “a***” of themselves. When asked to name the player who would embarrass himself this season, Morgan revealed (via the Sun):

“Jack Grealish. Probably for blowing a firework out of his backside on live TV after City finally win the Champions League. Phil Foden will be involved, too, as always.”

Jack Grealish could redeem himself for Premier League holders Manchester City

Joining Manchester City for a British-record €117.5 million fee, Jack Grealish felt the weight of expectations bogging him down in the 2021-22 season. The Englishman struggled to get going in the Premier League and failed to turn up for the Cityzens in important matches. He finished the campaign victorious but pitched in with only three goals in 26 league appearances.

With Raheem Sterling gone, City will need their most expensive player to step up this season. When on song, Grealish can take defenders for a spin with his quick feet, pierce defenses with his through balls, and unhesitantly find the back of the net. City will hope the former Aston Villa man finds the world-class form that made them splurge on him in the first place.

Grealish has also struck up a good partnership with new signing Erling Haaland and could prove to be key in helping him settle down in the English Premier League.

