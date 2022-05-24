“Probably just edges it” – Peter Crouch names biggest moaner among Premier League managers

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has said that Jurgen Klopp is currently the biggest moaner among English Premier League managers.

The English League has a range of top managers, including the likes of Pep Guardiola, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel, apart from Klopp. This season, Liverpool and Manchester City were in a league of their own, with the Cityzens eventually nicking the Premier League title by a solitary point.

Speaking to Mirror Online, Peter Crouch claimed that most of the best managers have a habit of “moaning”, something Klopp has regularly been accused of doing. The former England striker said that the Liverpool head coach is easily the biggest moaner in England currently:

"Well, all of them whinge – especially the top managers. Jurgen Klopp probably just edges it. The biggest characters are winners: Ferguson, Mourinho, Benitez were always like that. It's always everybody else's fault when they lose, none of them accept defeat well. I don't think any of the current crop cover themselves in glory when they lose."

He added:

“And that's because they are winners. It's cracking TV, isn't it? You hang on for their interviews.”

Peter Crouch claims Jurgen Klopp is biggest moaner in English Premier League

It is difficult to disagree with Peter Crouch’s point of view. The best managers in football history do tend to be some of the most regular complainers. Sir Alex Ferguson was often accused by rival fans and managers of trying to influence everything in his team’s way.

The same is true for Pep Guardiola, who is often seen animated both on the touchline and during press conferences. Jurgen Klopp has also garnered a reputation for his hilarious press conferences, while Jose Mourinho needs no introduction.

At the end of the day, these managers tend to go the extra mile in order to maximize their team’s chances of winning matches and trophies. Thomas Tuchel, also one of England’s elite managers, is also regularly found giving excuses for his team’s performances.

Of course, this can obviously be down to the kind of mentality these coaches have.

