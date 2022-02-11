"Probably [Klopp's] best buy I would say"- Glenn Hoddle heaps praise on Liverpool player following unbelievable performance against Leicester City 

Tottenham Hotspur legend Glenn Hoddle feels Diogo Jota is probably Jurgen Klopp's best signing at Liverpool. The Portuguese international netted a brace in the Reds' 2-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Klopp signed Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2020 for a reported fee of £45 million, including add-ons.

He was seen as a backup to Liverpool's ominous front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

However, Jota has racked up goals whenever called upon. Moreover, with injuries and international commitments coming up for the other strikers, Jota has managed to feature regularly for Liverpool in recent weeks.

His ability to find a goal or play decisively in the final third has drawn praise from Glen Hoddle. The BT Sport pundit has also praised Jurgen Klopp for bringing him to Anfield.

Terming Jota as Klopp's best buy, Hoddle said after the match:

“Again, it’s that predatory Jota. He’s got his back to goal when he receives the ball and just swivels on it. It’s too firm for Schmeichel, it’s really great instinctive finishing. His instincts tell him where the posts are, where the goal is, doesn’t even look, he knows where he wants to put it."

He added:

“That is why he’s a starter for me. Probably [Klopp's] best buy I would say. He surprised everyone when he first came and how good he’s been. He’s come up trumps yet again.”

Jota has registered 30 goals and four assists in 60 appearances for the Reds.

Liverpool in contention to win four trophies this season

Liverpool are currently nine points behind league leaders Manchester City, but have a game in hand. With more than a dozen games still left to play this season, the Reds' title charge is not over by any means.

On the European front, they are up against defending Serie A champions Inter Milan in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The Reds became the first English team to win all six group stage games in the premier European competition earlier this season.

#UCL Group stage perfection...When 6 wins in 6 games became reality:AC Milan (1992/93)Paris (1994/95)Spartak Moskva (1995/96)Barcelona (2002/03)Real Madrid (2011/12)Real Madrid (2014/15)Bayern (2019/20)Ajax (2021/22)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool (2021/22) 💯 Group stage perfection...👏 When 6 wins in 6 games became reality:🇮🇹 AC Milan (1992/93)🇫🇷 Paris (1994/95)🇷🇺 Spartak Moskva (1995/96)🇪🇸 Barcelona (2002/03)🇪🇸 Real Madrid (2011/12)🇪🇸 Real Madrid (2014/15)🇩🇪 Bayern (2019/20)🇳🇱 Ajax (2021/22)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool (2021/22)#UCL https://t.co/yuie1KNCTJ

Klopp's men are also in the final of the League Cup where they will take on Chelsea on February 27. The Merseyside giants have progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup as well and will face Norwich City next month.

Edited by Samya Majumdar