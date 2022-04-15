"Problem was the football" - Barcelona boss Xavi delivers honest verdict after Europa League exit

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has lamented his team's exit from the UEFA Europa League following a shock 3-2 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou on Thursday.

The Bundesliga side were dominant during the match and outplayed their hosts, racing to a 3-0 lead just after the hour mark.

The Catalan giants struck twice in injury time, but it was too little too late as Frankfurt won the tie 4-3 on aggregate to book a spot in the semi-finals.

Xavi, who has turned Barcelona's fortunes around in the last few weeks, is witnessing a slump once again and has labeled the result a "big disappointment."

He was quoted as saying at a press conference after the match (via Barca Blaugranes):

"This is a very big disappointment, a real shame because we wanted to win this competition but we have to congratulate Eintracht, they deserved to advance to the semis and we didn’t do well. We didn’t play like we have recently, that is why we’re out."

Barcelona ended the game with a stunning 74% possession. They also completed 601 passes as opposed to Frankfurt's 161.

Xavi added:

“We tried, but our problem was the football. We had possession but we didn’t take advantage of it, our mistake. It was a fateful night. We made many mistakes, their second goal comes from a turnover, the penalty was an error, and in the third goal we are pressing one side of the pitch and allow them to move to the other.

"It was something we talked about and cannot happen. We have to be self-critical, we didn’t do well and that’s why we’re out."

Eintracht Frankfurt will face West Ham United in the Europa League semi-finals.

Trophyless season for Barcelona?

Barcelona are staring at another trophyless season. They have been knocked out of all the cup competitions and are trailing arch-rivals Real Madrid in La Liga by 12 points with just eight games remaining.

GOAL @goal Barcelona wave goodbye to another trophy Barcelona wave goodbye to another trophy 👋 https://t.co/7TaLuQaAUR

However, Xavi is refusing to give up their league hopes and is looking forward to their next game against Cadiz on Monday. He said:

"Now we have to recover the players and continue to compete. We play Cádiz on Monday, the league is what’s left and we have to keep going. We cannot move away from the path we were on, we have to believe in what we’re doing.

"We have played great games, but losses are also part of football. If this is a failure, and I don’t want to use that word, we will learn more from our mistakes. This loss must make us believe in our ideas more, it’s a matter of time and patience."

