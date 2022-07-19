"Problematic and unrealistic" - Journalist reveals European giants' stance on signing Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Atletico Madrid believe that the signing of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is 'problematic and unrealistic' for them.

The striker has been linked with various European giants since handing in a transfer request at his current club. The arch rivals of the former Real Madrid striker, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid, have also been thrown into the mix.

A move to the Catalan club is entirely off after the arrival of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. However, it is thought that Los Rojiblancos could still offer Cristiano Ronaldo a means to exit Manchester United after his one-year spell (via Diario AS).

Jacobs reported that the Spanish giants are trying to separate themselves from the conversation about the Portuguese ace even though manager Diego Simeone is interested in pursuing the move.

The CBS Sports journalist wrote on Twitter:

"Atletico Madrid are distancing themselves from a move for Cristiano Ronaldo. Club sources say a transfer is “problematic and unrealistic currently”. There is some interest from Diego Simeone but Atleti aren’t currently in a position to move, not without selling first."

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Atletico Madrid are distancing themselves from a move for Cristiano Ronaldo. Club sources say a transfer is “problematic and unrealistic currently”. There is some interest from Diego Simeone but Atleti aren’t currently in a position to move, not without selling first. Atletico Madrid are distancing themselves from a move for Cristiano Ronaldo. Club sources say a transfer is “problematic and unrealistic currently”. There is some interest from Diego Simeone but Atleti aren’t currently in a position to move, not without selling first.

The Manchester United forward is against the idea of playing in the Europa League after bagging the spotlight in the Champions League season after season. He wants to safeguard his legacy as UCL's all-time top scorer and wishes to play in the tournament next season.

Further, Jacobs also suggested that even though Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys legendary status at Real Madrid, he is not against a switch to the Wanda Metropolitano. The transfer is also tricky due to the financial complications both parties will have to deal with.

Jacobs further wrote:

"On Ronaldo’s side, the interest in Atleti is also very real. The challenge is around whether the financials of a move are possible and quickly and it’s also a test of how much say Simeone gets. One to watch, because there is some contact, but Atleti well aware of the challenges."

At 37-year-old, Cristiano Ronaldo is still a very deadly marksman and proved it in the Premier League last season. The Manchester United striker was only behind Golden Boot winners Mohamed Salah (23) and Heung Min Son (23) with his 18 goals in the campaign.

It will be interesting to see if Jorge Mendes' efforts bear fruit and if he can find the Portuguese international a new club before the transfer window concludes.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen On Ronaldo’s side, the interest in Atleti is also very real. The challenge is around whether the financials of a move are possible and quickly and it’s also a test of how much say Simeone gets. One to watch, because there is some contact, but Atleti well aware of the challenges. On Ronaldo’s side, the interest in Atleti is also very real. The challenge is around whether the financials of a move are possible and quickly and it’s also a test of how much say Simeone gets. One to watch, because there is some contact, but Atleti well aware of the challenges.

Manchester United insist Cristiano Ronaldo is 'not for sale'

The report in Diario AS, which mentions Atletico Madrid's strong interest in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, also claims that the Red Devils' stance on the matter is clear.

They are not interested in selling the striker at any price. It was also revealed that the veteran striker was on the verge of striking a deal with Chelsea as owner Todd Boehly was interested in signing him.

However, Manchester United were reluctant to enter negotiations for his sale, and the transfer couldn't proceed. Erik ten Hag has been in contact with Cristiano Ronaldo and has tried to sell him his project. The 37-year-old, despite being an essential part of the Dutchman's plans, has his mind set on an exit.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far