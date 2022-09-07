PSG 2-1 Juventus: Players ratings for the Parisians as Kylian Mbappe double guides them to a narrow win | UEFA Champions League 2022-23 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat Juventus 2-1 at the Parc des Princes on match day one of the 2022-23 Champions League.

A brace from Kylian Mbappe got the job done for the Parisians, who conceded one to Weston McKennie after the break.

The hosts were the better team in the opening half and broke the deadlock just five minutes after the kick-off following a devastating linkup between Mbappe and Neymar. It culminated with the former making a clinical finish beyond Mattia Perin.

Mbappe was at it again in the 22nd minute, this time with another stunning effort from inside the box, to make it 2-0 and put the game in control of the hosts.

The Bianconeri were creaky at the back and offered no real threat going forward, aside from a close-range header from Arkadiusz Milik that was kept out by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

However, just under 10 minutes after the restart, McKennie, who was subbed at the break, pulled one back for the visitors with a powerful header off a Filip Kostic corner.

PSG looked to improve their lead for the remainder of the game but lacked the clinical touch to find a third goal. However, they managed to secure all three points on the opening day.

Here are the player ratings for PSG:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7.5/10

The PSG custodian made a wonderful stop to deny Arkadiusz Milik in the first half but came a cropper for their goal after the break as he made a mess of a corner kick.

Sergio Ramos - 7.5/10

The Spaniard was solid in defense for PSG, keeping Dusan Vlahovic at bay with close marking, while also joining their attack on a few occasions.

Marquinhos - 7/10

The PSG captain kept everything tidy at the back and communicated excellently with his defensive cohorts. He, too, dealt superbly with Vlahovic to shut the Serbian down.

Presnel Kimpembe - 7/10

He didn't do much wrong either, making two clearances, one tackle and one interception each.

Achraf Hakimi - 8/10

The former Inter Milan full-back put up an electric display down the right side, even bagging an assist for PSG's second goal after making a stunning run.

Marco Verratti - 6.5/10

Typically industrious in the PSG engineroom, Verratti was key to winning back possession and kept things ticking for the hosts.

Vitinha - 6/10

The 22-year-old recovered from an injury in time to feature but his impact was minimal, probably due to the knock, as he struggled to replicate his best last night.

Nuno Mendes - 7/10

He was key to handling Juan Cuadrado and made one good run after the break which could've resulted in their third goal. Mendes could've done better for McKennie's goal though.

Lionel Messi - 7.5/10

No goals for the GOAT last night but it was a far from disappointing performance from the Argentine maestro. He combined brilliantly with his attacking cohorts Mbappe and Neymar, while also linking up with Hakimi to devastating effect.

Kylian Mbappe - 9/10

PSG's hero of the night, Mbappe netted twice in the first half to bury the match but his effectiveness dropped after the break, although the damage was already done by then.

Neymar - 8/10

The Brazilian's fine run of form this season continued with a stunning assist for Mbappe's first goal, his seventh of the season overall. He tried to get on the scoresheet but lacked the finishing touches.

Substitutes

Nordi Mukiele - 5.5/10

Mukiele replaced Hakimi but failed to offer any sort of threat for the Parisians.

Danilo Pereira - 6/10

The Portuguese added strength and physicality to the midfield.

Carlos Soler - 6/10

The former Valencia forward failed to make any notable impact for Le Parisiens in the limited time he had.

Renato Sanches - N/A

He came on in the dying embers to see the game off.

