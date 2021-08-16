PSG to abandon Cristiano Ronaldo pursuit to chase Bundesliga striker: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain were looking to bring five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo to the French capital. However, new reports now indicate that Les Parisiens have their eyes on another star striker.

PSG want Cristiano Ronaldo to partner Lionel Messi when Kylian Mbappe leaves.🧐🧐🧐🧐



Paris Saint-Germain are drawing up an audacious plan that would see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play alongside each other for the first time, according to reports. pic.twitter.com/oeXMmMQNp7 — Shah Mureed (@shahmureed22) August 13, 2021

The French giants are said to be intent on bringing Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland to Paris. Cristiano Ronaldo might be one of the greats, but he just doesn't compare to the youngster in terms of how many good seasons he has left.

The young sharpshooter has been on the radar of a number of top European clubs since his emergence at Red Bull Salzburg. More recently, the 21-year-old 'Terminator' has been brilliant for the Bavarians, scoring 42 goals in 44 Bundesliga appearances.

Erling Haaland barely spent a year at the Austrian club before being courted by nearly every top club in Europe. Playing as a complete forward, his tall build and ability to hold onto the ball - coupled with a deadly eye for goal - catapulted him into the spotlight.

Both Manchester United and Juventus seemed close to securing his signature back in 2019, but Dortmund's winning offer took everyone by surprise.

However, as Erling Haaland nears the halfway point of his contract with the Bavarians, he will become considerably cheaper than Dortmund's current €130 million valuation of the player.

PSG to choose Erling Haaland over Cristiano Ronaldo

SV Wehen Wiesbaden v Borussia Dortmund - DFB Cup: First Round

While the Juventini will have renewed interest in the Norwegian star - especially with Cristiano Ronaldo's contract running out - they have to be wary about PSG's interest.

The Parisians are known for their willingness to spend money to sign the best players in the world. Currently, their star forward Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. Since that might happen next season, the Parisians are likely to make a move for a still-growing Haaland rather than Cristiano Ronaldo, who is nearing retirement.

Make PSG just find proper no 9 for Neymar and Messi, they’ll get the work done

Let them go For Haaland and ship off Mbappe — Roviel 😏 (@ObongRoviel) August 12, 2021

PSG are currently in third place in the Ligue 1 on goal difference and their star signing Lionel Messi is yet to make his debut. All eyes will be on Ligue 1 this season as the world waits to see how well Messi will perform away from Barcelona.

