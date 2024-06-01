PSG accelerate move to sign Manchester City and Barcelona target as they plan to rebuild squad - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly accelerated their move to sign Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the upcoming transfer window, according to SPORT. The Georgian has been a long-term target for many top European clubs, including the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City.

Kvaratskhelia played a key role in Napoli's 2022-23 Serie A triumph with 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 league games. He also bagged two goals and four assists in nine games in the 2022-23 Champions League, helping his side reach the quarter-finals.

This season, however, he experienced a slight dip in form. Although he has racked up 11 goals and nine assists in 45 appearances across all competitions, he couldn't inspire Napoli to finish higher than a dismal 10th place in Serie A.

Barcelona have been monitoring the 23-year-old as a potential transfer target over the last 12 months. New manager Hansi Flick is also believed to be a fan of the winger, with the German having named him as one of nine players on his transfer wishlist.

Manchester City are reportedly interested in parting ways with Jack Grealish to raise funds for Kvaratskhelia's arrival at the club. Their scouts have watched the Georgian in action, and could be interested in making a move in the summer.

PSG sporting director Luis Campos and club president Nasser al-Khelaifi are also interested in making Kvaratskhelia the replacement for the outgoing Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman is likely to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer, and the club sees the Georgian as a worthy successor.

SPORT reports that PSG have made significant headway into the signing of the Napoli frontman over the last few days. A preliminary agreement has been reached with the forward, but the financial negotiations are yet to take place.

Italian media reported that the French giants offered a sum close to €100 million; however, the claims were quickly shut down, with the club valuing Kvaratskhelia around €60 million.

If Barcelona's financial woes are not alleviated within the next few months, PSG could snap up the talented Georgian before they are capable of making a worthwhile offer.

Napoli have started contract talks with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia amid interest from PSG and Barcelona - Reports

According to Gianluca di Marzio (via CN24), Italian side Napoli have reportedly started contract talks with winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia amid interest from Barcelona and PSG.

His current contract lasts until 2027, and his wages sit at around €4 million per year. However, his agent Mamuka Jugeli is reportedly pushing for a €7 million per year salary in his next contract, either at Napoli or with another European giant interested in his client's services.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli's sporting director Giovanni Manna and Jugeli had a meeting in Milan. Manna is said to have informed Jugeli that Kvaratskhelia will be a big part of Napoli's plans under new coach Antonio Conte.

If the Georgian does indeed sign a new contract with the club, it will be a massive dent in PSG and Barcelona's pursuit of his services.