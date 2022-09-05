PSG announce squad for UCL clash against Juventus; 22-year-old included after swift recovery from injury 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have announced their squad for their opening UEFA Champions League group stage game against Juventus on Tuesday (September 6). The 22-man squad includes midfielder Vitinha, who seems to have made a swift recovery from his latest injury.

Vitinha is one of the few new midfielders signed by PSG in the recently-concluded summer transfer window. The Portuguese midfielder arrived at the Parc des Princes for a fee of around €41 million from FC Porto.

He has been an integral part of the Parisians' early good form in the league. Vitinha, however, picked up an injury in the first half of their most recent Ligue 1 game against Nantes on Saturday (September 3).

Despite the injury scare, Vitinha has found a place in the squad which will take on Serie A giants Juventus in the UEFA Champions League. The midfielder has made six appearances for his new side this season. This includes a start in the Trophee des Champions against Nantes, which Paris Saint-Germain won 4-0.

Other notable inclusions in the matchday squad for the Champions League are new signings Carlos Soler and Fabian Ruiz. The French giants have great depth in midfield going into their latest Champions League campaign.

#PSGJUVE #UCL PSG’s Squad ListJuventus FCVitinha, Messi , Neymar Jr & Mbappe INNew signings Soler & Fabian Ruiz Included PSG’s Squad List 🆚 Juventus FC✅Vitinha, Messi , Neymar Jr & Mbappe INNew signings Soler & Fabian Ruiz Included #PSGJUVE 🔴🔵 #UCL https://t.co/LpHRRz7tT3

PSG have been drawn alongside Juventus, SL Benfica and Maccabi Haifa in Group H of the UEFA Champions League. Christophe Galtier's side will be expected to comfortably qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament.

It is worth mentioning that the Champions League is considered the final frontier for the Parisian outfit. They have won every trophy available to them apart from the Champions League since their big-money Qatari takeover back in 2011.

PSG exited the tournament in the Round of 16 stage last season following a defeat to eventual winners Real Madrid. Karim Benzema netted a hat-trick in the second leg of the tie at the Santiago Bernabeu to secure a 3-2 aggregate win for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

PSG have made an excellent start to the new Ligue 1 season

Les Parisiens will be looking to carry their excellent Ligue 1 form into this season's UEFA Champions League. Galtier's side are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table, picking up 16 points from their opening six games.

PSG have won five games and drawn one in the league so far. They have been ruthless in front of goal, scoring 20 goals in their opening six games. Les Parisiens have only conceded four goals in the process.

