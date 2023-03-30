PSG or Barcelona? Argentina legend fires transfer advice to Lionel Messi to boost chances of playing 2026 FIFA World Cup

Argentina legend Mario Kempes has offered transfer advice to Lionel Messi, who is currently stuck between returning to Barcelona and staying put at PSG this summer.

The 1978 FIFA World Cup winner has urged the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to stay at the Parc des Princes to boost his chances of participating in the 2026 World Cup tournament.

It goes without saying that Lionel Messi's future is currently a subject of intense speculation. The playmaker's contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the current campaign. The club are said to be keen to tie him to a new deal but there haven't been any strong indications from the player to continue playing in Paris.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are actively pushing for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to return to Camp Nou. Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez and club president Joan Laporta have left the door open for his return and have taken turns speaking about it in recent months.

Addressing the subject during an interview with Tyc Sports, Mario Kempes advised the superstar to snub Barcelona and stay put at the Parc des Princes if he wants to play at the 2026 World Cup.

“If he wants to play in the next World Cup, he will stay very well in France," the 68-year-old said.

"For the Champions League, it is costing him a bit. At PSG, in three years, he will be perfect. We will also see him in the qualifiers. Little by little, we will see Messi’s physical rhythm.

"There is one thing in which Messi beats everyone: he runs when he has to run. It’s not that he runs to vice. No. If he continues with this winning mentality, it will be like that. He will not arrive like now in 2022, but with his left foot he has one hand and can put it anywhere,” he added.

Lionel Messi is currently enjoying the brightest phase of his Argentina career. After leading the Albiceleste to the World Cup last year, the 35-year-old has continued to flourish in Lionel Scaloni's side. He bagged four goals and two assists in just two games during the recent international break.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta comments on Lionel Messi's potential return from PSG

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has addressed the Lionel Messi return rumors.

The Blaugrana president left the door open for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to return to Camp Nou while addressing rumors linking the two parties with an emphatic reunion during the summer transfer window.

“Leo knows we have him in our hearts," the Spaniard said.

"He is part of our shield. The legacy I found myself in when I became president was not good and I had to make a decision that I'm not satisfied with. I have to find a way to improve Messi's current relationship with Barca. We'll see, but he knows that the doors of Barca are open,” he added.

