PSG to battle Barcelona and Manchester United for 24-year-old defender - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain will have fight against Barcelona and Manchester United in their reported (as per Bild) pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt.

De Ligt made his name as a teenager when he captained Ajax to a UEFA Champions League semi-final in the 2018-19 season. He then joined Juventus for a massive fee of €85.5 million. After three years in Turin, de Ligt made another big move to Bayern Munich for a reported fee of €67 million in 2022.

The Dutch defender has failed to cement a regular starting spot in Thomas Tuchel's team this season, with Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-Jae being the first-choice centre-back pairing at the club. Recurring injuries has further hurt his consistency at the club.

French news outlet L'Equipe had previously reported that PSG would be keen to sign de Ligt in the January transfer window after news emerged that Milan Skriniar is potentially out for the rest of the season. However, Bayern seems to have resisted such a transfer with the winter window deadline now gone.

In other reported news, Bayern it seemed were keen to swap de Ligt instead by sending him to Barcelona in exchange for their Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo. However, that deal too seems to have fallen short for the time being.

Manchester United are reportedly eaget to add a new centre-back partner for Argentine star Lisandro Martinez. De Ligt's name allegedly made the list, with the Dutchman having previously played for current Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag at Ajax. However, reports have claimed that United's struggle with Financial Fair Play has stalled them from financing this deal.

Barcelona considering move for 27-year-old La Liga star in the summer - Reports

Barcelona are weighing up a move for 27-year-old Spanish star Alfonso Pedraza from Villarreal CF at the end of the season, according to a report from news outlet Fichajes.

A product of Villarreal's youth academy, Pedraza went out on multiple loans before settling into their senior squad. This season, he has made 19 appearances for the Yellow Submarine.

The Catalans are looking for more depth at left back with two of their starting players in that position suffering injuries. Marcos Alonso has been out with a back injury, and is likely to leave at the end of the season.

Youngster Alejandro Balde has just undergone a hamstring surgery which will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season. Joao Cancelo recently made his return from injury, which leaves him as the only genuine full-back in the squad.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here