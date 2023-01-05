PSG boss Christophe Galtier addresses claims that Lionel Messi will be honored at Parc des Princes for 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier insists that there is no stark need for Lionel Messi to be celebrated for his 2022 FIFA World Cup victory at the Parc des Princes. However, he remains hopeful that the French fans will receive him well on his return to domestic football.

Ahead of the Parisians' French Cup fixture against Chateauroux on 7 January, the French boss said (via RMC Sport):

"It was important that he be celebrated at home by all the players at the training center. He was moved to have this celebration. A celebration in his next game at the Park? We'll see when it's his next game, but there is no demand and need for Leo to be celebrated. I dare to hope that he will be celebrated by our supporters, there's no reason not to."

Luis Miguel Echegaray @lmechegaray Lionel Messi returns to PSG as squad/staff welcome him with a guard of honor. Mbappé is still in NYC with Hakimi, in case you’re wondering why you don’t see him. Per @FabrizioRomano , Messi and PSG are set to continue. Meetings to happen soon Lionel Messi returns to PSG as squad/staff welcome him with a guard of honor. Mbappé is still in NYC with Hakimi, in case you’re wondering why you don’t see him. Per @FabrizioRomano, Messi and PSG are set to continue. Meetings to happen soon https://t.co/aEuEk3ETi1

Lionel Messi fulfilled his boyhood dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy in the 2022 edition of the tournament. Following extravagant celebrations in Buenos Aires, the Argentine captain returned to PSG training and received a guard of honor from his teammates, coaches and Training Center staff.

GOAL reported in December that Lionel Messi requested the PSG hierarchy to showcase the World Cup trophy in front of supporters. The Parisians were reportedly apprehensive about fulfilling such a request that could exasperate French fans, given that La Albiceleste defeated France in the World Cup final on 18 December.

However, Mundo Deportivo now reports that PSG are preparing a ceremony to honor Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes. The ceremony is expected to be held on 11 January in the Parisians' Ligue 1 fixture against Angers, as per the outlet.

"The first year was completely wasted" - Former PSG midfielder lays into Lionel Messi for poor debut season at the Parc des Princes

Former PSG midfielder Jerome Rothen has criticized Lionel Messi for a poor debut season at the Parc des Princes. The Frenchman, who made 180 appearances for the Parisians during his playing days, believes that a player of Messi's stature and talent must not require a long adaptation period.

He told RMC Sport (via GOAL):

"He has been at PSG for a year and a half and the first year was completely wasted. I don't mind there being a time to adapt, but Leo Messi is the best player in the game planet. For these players, the adaptation is supposed to be shorter. For me, his attitude for a year was too far, like Neymar and that's why there was a lot of criticism on them."

Lionel Messi joined the Parisians on one of the most high-profile free transfers from Barcelona in 2021. The Argentine made a complicated exit from the Blaugrana, whose debt crisis rendered them unable to retain their revered No.10.

During his debut season, Messi only managed six goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances, which was certainly underwhelming by his standards.

Poll : 0 votes