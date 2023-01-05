PSG boss Christophe Galtier confirms if Lionel Messi will feature in Coupe de France clash against Chateauroux

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Lionel Messi will not feature in their Coupe de France encounter against Chateauroux on January 6.

Messi has been on a break following his exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as he led La Albiceleste to the trophy. He scored seven goals, including two in the final against France, and provided three assists over the course of the tournament, winning the Golden Ball.

After the World Cup, La Pulga was given leave to celebrate back in Argentina with his fans and family. He returned to PSG training on January 4 and was given a great reception by his teammates and the club.

However, Galtier has confirmed that Lionel Messi won't feature in their Round of 64 clash against Chateauroux away on Friday. Speaking ahead of the game, the French manager said:

"Leo trained yesterday and today. He won't play tomorrow. We're making sure he's ready for the next game. We'll take stock. I'll be very attentive to what he's going to do. tell me, but we want him to be available for the next match."

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



This was the return to training for 𝙻𝚎𝚘 𝙼𝚎𝚜𝚜𝚒 on video! This was the return to training for 𝙻𝚎𝚘 𝙼𝚎𝚜𝚜𝚒 on video! 🎥🔙This was the return to training for 𝙻𝚎𝚘 𝙼𝚎𝚜𝚜𝚒 on video! https://t.co/jtchYF1WDe

Messi was in phenomenal form for PSG prior to the FIFA World Cup. He scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 19 games across competitions for the club.

He will now look to return to action when the Parisians host Angers SCO in Ligue 1 on January 11.

Galtier had earlier confirmed that Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi will also be rested for the clash against Chateauroux. Both players were part of their club's previous match, a 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat to RC Lens.

Jerome Rothen believes PSG's Lionel Messi doesn't deserve a big reception from fans

Former PSG winger Jerome Rothen has opined that Lionel Messi doesn't deserve a big ovation from the club's fans due to his poor first season. Speaking to RMC Sport, he said:

"He [Lionel Messi] has been at PSG for a year and a half and the first year was completely wasted.

"I don't mind there being a time to adapt, but Leo Messi is the best player in the game planet. For these players, the adaptation is supposed to be shorter. For me, his attitude for a year was too far, like Neymar, and that's why there was a lot of criticism on them."

The Barcelona legend was booed last season by PSG fans at times due to his poor performances in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League. Speaking about this, Rothen said:

"Yes, they (the fans) went too far last year, some insulted him. But that was because they were like me: we were crazy to see Messi in Ligue 1 and we were extremely disappointed.

"And there, you are going to ask them, with the World Cup, to give him an ovation? And there, he is going to seek comfort? No, no, no."

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English Leo Messi honored by his teammates, coaching staff and Training Center staff Leo Messi honored by his teammates, coaching staff and Training Center staff https://t.co/RBc23vfvSe

Lionel Messi scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 games across competitions for the Parisians last season. He has already eclipsed his goal tally from the 2021-22 season in the ongoing campaign and is one short of equalling his assist record in 15 fewer appearances.

Poll : 0 votes