PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino comments on Erik ten Hag becoming new Manchester United manager

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino provided a guarded response when asked about Manchester United appointing Erik ten Hag.

The Argentine tactician said that rumours linking him to the United job have not impacted his commitment towards his responsibilities as PSG manager. Pochettino is completely focused on helping the Parisians regain the Ligue 1 title.

Speaking to the press ahead of their game against Lens, Pochettino said (via the Mirror):

"All the rumours throughout my football career have never really affected me. I don't comment on rumours either. When I have been in charge of Southampton, Tottenham and now PSG, I have always been fully committed. Rumours are rumours; we don't need to pay attention to them now. We know they exist, and they are generated on a daily basis. As always, we are focussed on our job at the club."

Manchester United announced the appointment of current Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as their new permanent manager ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Dutchman signed a three-year contract with the option of extending it by a year.

Ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino were the frontrunners to take over the job at Old Trafford. Pochettino has proven experience in the Premier League, having previously managed Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. However, the United hierarchy went with Ten Hag following his impressive spell at Ajax.

Ten Hag is on the cusp of winning his third Eredivisie title with the Dutch club and have taken them to the UEFA Champions League semis (2018-19), flooring giants Real Madrid and Juventus along the way. This season, Ajax became the first Dutch team to win all six group games in a Champions League season.

It's worth mentioning that Pochettino's future at the Parc des Princes is also uncertain despite being close to winning the Ligue 1 title. PSG fell way short of their goal of winning the UEFA Champions League this season, losing to Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

The Parisian giants also lost to OGC Nice in the Coupe de France Round of 16 earlier this year.

PSG could land Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in the summer

PSG could be in the race to land Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in the summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman will be available on a free transfer, as an extension with United seems unlikely.

According to Todofichajes (via Goal), the 29-year-old midfielder could sign a four-year contract with the Parisians ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Pogba's time at Manchester United has been underwhelming despite his high-profile arrival from Juventus in 2016. The midfielder has contributed 39 goals and 51 assists in 233 appearances across competitions. United have only won the EFL Cup and the UEFA Europa League during his time at Old Trafford.

