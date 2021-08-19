"We will analyse and decide" - PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino on whether Lionel Messi will debut against Brest 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has remained tight-lipped about Lionel Messi's potential involvement in their Ligue 1 game against Brest on Friday.

According to Pochettino, the club will have to analyze the situation before making a final decision on whether Messi, a six-time Ballon d'Or winner, will make his PSG debut tomorrow.

"We have not yet communicated plans to the group, we will analyse and decide after the conference," Pochettino said.

But Pochettino did reveal that Messi has settled in nicely at PSG and has brought a positive attitude to the team.

"We all know his qualities, he brings a very positive energy. The connection was made quickly. You can tell there's a good feeling, and not only in the dressing room but also on the pitch," he added.

If Messi does not make his debut against Brest on Friday, he could do so the following weekend against Reims.

Apart from Messi's debut, another hot topic is the immediate future of superstar Kylian Mbappe. The 22-year-old forward's contract expires next summer and he has not yet signed a new deal. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

However, Pochettino was quick to play down the speculation, insisting Mbappe will be part of the PSG squad this summer.

"Kylian, I see him being very well. He's working really hard to be ready this season. And I see him staying with us this season," Pochettino said. "We also know that during these periods, a lot of things are said. Some things happen, others don't. I see Kylian working well, he's got his head in tomorrow's game. He is focused."

Lionel Messi looking sharp in PSG training

Lionel Messi was recently seen taking part in his first couple of training sessions as a PSG player. The former Barcelona captain teamed up with Kylian Mbappe in a 3v3 training drill.

In a video clip tweeted out by PSG's official Twitter account, Messi was seen converting a chance set up by Mbappe. The pair seem to be linking up nicely with one another. Add Neymar and PSG have one of the most destructive attacking trios in European football.

