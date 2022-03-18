PSG Chief Leonardo pushing for talks to sign Manchester United star - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) chief Leonardo is reportedly looking to push ahead with plans to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer.

Pogba, 29, is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season and could leave the Premier League giants this summer. His former side Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG are all interested in signing him.

But! Football Club (via Sports Witness) reports that Leonardo is pushing for talks with the midfielder's agent Mino Raiola as the Ligue 1 side look to make their first summer signing.

The Parc des Princes outfit have courted Pogba for quite some time and are now ready to use his availability as a free agent to sanction a move. PSG are willing to match his high wage demands.

This is something Juventus, with their current financial constraints, are unlikely to be able to offer the Manchester United star. Therefore, a move to Paris seems more likely.

With Mauricio Pochettino's future at PSG said to be under immense threat, there is a possibility that he will be replaced by former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane has reportedly enlisted Pogba as a potential signing should he take over, having previously tracked the player from his Bernabeu coaching days.

Would Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba suit PSG?

Pogba looks to be waving goodbye to Manchester United

PSG's potential signing of Pogba could be an astute piece of business seeing as they would not have to pay a fee for such a renowned talent.

The former Juventus midfielder has been one of Europe's top midfielders over recent years.

Despite injury issues often plaguing his form at Manchester United, the midfielder is still regarded as a top performer for the Red Devils and with good reason.

He started the season off in a fine run of form which saw him contribute seven assists in his first four Premier League games.

The midfielder, however, then missed two months of action after picking up a groin injury while on international duty in November last year.

For his club this season, Pogba has scored one goal and made nine assists in 29 matches across competitions.

It is for his national team where Pogba has excelled having been instrumental in Didier Deschamps side's World Cup success in 2018.

His form for the French team has seen him touted with moves to top European sides each year and was close to joining Zidane's Real Madrid following the tournament.

Eurosport reported that Zidane had held private conversations where he asserted that Pogba would be his ideal signing during his second tenure in charge of Los Blancos.

All roads seemingly lead to Pogba heading to the Parc des Princes and he may flourish in a revamped side spearheaded by Lionel Messi and Neymar, under Zidane's tutelage.

