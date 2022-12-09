PSG chief Nasser Al Khelaifi provides important update on Lionel Messi's contract talks

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed the club are planning talks with Lionel Messi after the FIFA World Cup. The Ligue1 side are hopeful of keeping the Argentine at the club beyond this season.

The former Barcelona man's current contract at PSG expires at the end of the season, but the French side have the option to extend it by another year. However, the Catalan side are reportedly eyeing a move to bring the playmaker back to Camp Nou.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“He is very happy at PSG, you can see that with the national team — he has played fantastically this season for us”. PSG president Al Khelaifi on Leo Messi contract talks: “We’ve agreed together to discuss after the World Cup but both parties are very happy”, tells Sky“He is very happy at PSG, you can see that with the national team — he has played fantastically this season for us”. PSG president Al Khelaifi on Leo Messi contract talks: “We’ve agreed together to discuss after the World Cup but both parties are very happy”, tells Sky 🚨🇦🇷 #PSG“He is very happy at PSG, you can see that with the national team — he has played fantastically this season for us”. https://t.co/ND1jZYZApA

Speaking to Sky Sports on Thursday, Al-Khelaifi confirmed that the French club are keen to keep Messi at the club beyond the summer. He added that the Argentine is happy at Parc des Princes and that is the reason for his performances this season.

He said:

"Definitely. He's very happy, you can see that with the national team. If a player's not happy you will see their performance not good for the national team. He performed fantastic this season for us, he's scored a lot of goals and assists for the national team and for the club."

He added:

"So what we agreed together - that after the World Cup, sit down together. But both sides - our side of the club and him - are very happy, so we will talk after the World Cup."

PSG star Lionel Messi to decide future after FIFA World Cup

PSG playmaker Messi spoke about his future in the summer and admitted that he was not planning anything. He claimed that his focus was on the FIFA World Cup and that he would make a decision on his next step after the tournament in Qatar.

He told TyC Sports:

"I don't know what I will do after the World Cup. I am thinking about what is coming. After Qatar I will have to reassess many things. It has been a while that I am happy here, since before winning the Copa. I am thankful for all this they make me feel every time I come to Argentina."

He added:

"I don't know, the truth is I don't know. Let's hope these go the best way possible. But for sure after the World Cup many things will change."

Messi has done well at PSG this season, registering 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 games across competitions.

He has also helped Argentina get into the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, registering three goals and one assist in four games.

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes