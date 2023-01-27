PSG coach Christophe Galtier provides injury update on Marco Verratti and Presnel Kimpembe ahead of Reims clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has provided an injury update on two of his star players, Marco Verratti and Presnel Kimpembe, ahead of their Reims clash.

The Parisian giants will take on 11th-placed Reims on Sunday in Ligue 1 and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways.

PSG have faced two defeats in their past three Ligue 1 games, while Reims are undefeated in their past five games.

Christophe Galtier's side defeated Pays de Cassel 7-0 in their last game, which was in the round of 16 of the French Cup.

Prior to that, PSG defeated the Riyadh Season Team 5-4 in a high-profile friendly that saw Cristiano Ronaldo lock horns against Lionel Messi.

Ahead of their Ligue 1 encounter against Reims, Galtier has confirmed that Presnel Kimpembe has resumed training but is still quite some way off for selection.

The PSG manager has also confirmed that Nordi Mukiele is still out while Marco Verratti is back available.

Galtier also reflected on the congested fixture list and claimed that the training sessions will be short and focused on recovery. He said, as quoted by RMC Sport:

"And we also attack the calendar and the matches every three days. On the injured, Kim has resumed the race, he will integrate the collective work in a few days."

"Nordi Mukiele is still in treatment. We are recovering Marco Verratti who is available in the group. On the sequence of matches, the calendar is thus."

Galtier added:

"That's also why the previous matches were useful to us, whether in Riyadh or against the Pays de Cassel, it was important that a lot of players played.

"We took the opportunity to do full sessions because we know that from Sunday, the sessions will be short and we will be above all on recovery."

PSG star keen on moving to Premier League club on loan

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) shot-stopper Keylor Navas is reportedly keen on a loan move to Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

The Nottinghamshire-based club are believed to be keen on the Costa Rica international's signature.

As revealed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a loan option is currently being considered by Steve Cooper's team.

Keylor is open to joining Nottingham Forest as revealed in the morning — up to Paris Saint-Germain to accept the loan conditions.

However, any deal depends on whether Paris Saint-Germain are willing to let go of their number two goalkeeper on loan.

Navas has been relegated to a bit-part position during the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign and is looking for regular first-team football.

Italian shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma is now recognized as the French giants' number one goalkeeper.

