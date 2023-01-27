Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) shot-stopper Keylor Navas is reportedly the subject of transfer interest from Premier League side Nottingham Forest, who are keen on signing the Costa Rican this January.

Reports, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, reveal that a loan option is currently being considered by Steve Cooper's team.

Nottingham Forest are seriously interested in signing Keylor Navas on loan from PSG. Concrete idea as he'd be open to try Premier League experience. Deal depends on Paris Saint-Germain - French club will decide whether they want to loan Keylor out or not.

However, any deal depends on whether PSG are willing to let go of their number two goalkeeper on loan.

Navas has since been relegated to a bit-part position during the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign. Italian shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma is now being recognized as the club's number one goalkeeper instead.

The change in hierarchy was confirmed by head coach Christophe Galtier prior to the start of the current campaign. Speaking after PSG's preseason game against the Urawa Reds in July last year, he said:

"I was very clear with the goalkeepers at the start of the season, I prefer to operate with a hierarchy at the start of the season."

He confirmed Navas as the club's number two shot-stopper and admitted the frustration that comes with being a back-up goalkeeper, as seen in Goal.

"He knows what I expect of him in his role as number two. Even if I know that deep inside him there is a lot of fraustration. For a club like PSG, it is very important to have two very good goalkeepers."

The 35-year-old shot-stopper has only enjoyed 180 minutes of football action with Le Parisiens this season. He has just made appearances, of which have both come in the Coupe de France.

It's left to be seen if the highly rated shot-stopper will push for a loan move to Nottingham Forest this January. Such could be in a bid to secure more game time as it looks quite difficult at the Parc de Princes.

Presnel Kimpembe reacts to Gailter's decision to name Kylian Mbappe as PSG vice-captain

The French defender has responded to the comments made by his head coach, confirming Kylian Mbappe as the club's new vice-captain.

The 24-year-old wore the armband for the Coupe de France round of 16 clash against Pays de Cassel in the absence of Presnel Kimpembe.

Galtier then confirmed that the decision to make Mbappe the new vice-captain for the 2022-23 football campaign was reached before the start of the season.

Following the reports, Kimpemebe stated, as seen in the Daily Mail, that the news came as a surprise to him. In his words:

"In the last few hours I have been able to hear and read a lot about myself."

He continued:

"I therefore wish to make things clear in order to avoid continuing to spread false information in this regard.

''I was not made aware of this decision, this is completely false. That said, I will always respect the decisions of the club.''

PSG will face Reims at home in their next game in Ligue 1 on January 29.

