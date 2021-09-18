PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino provides injury update on Sergio Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update on the fitness of Sergio Ramos. The former Real Madrid captain joined PSG on a free transfer earlier this summer, but has yet to make his debut due to a calf injury.

Ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Lyon, Pochettino was quizzed by reporters seeking clarity on Sergio Ramos. The Argentine coach was unable to put his finger on a specific return date, but insisted that PSG are hopeful of welcoming Sergio Ramos into the team soon.

During the pre-match press conference, Pochettino stated:

“We don’t know exactly when he’ll be available, there’s no specific date. But we are optimistic that he’ll soon be with us.”

Ramos was one of four free transfers, including Lionel Messi, that PSG pulled off during the summer transfer window. Following their shrewd recruitment, the Ligue 1 giants are considered favorites to win the Champions League. However, PSG were handed a reality check in their opening game in Group A after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Club Brugge.

BigiBet @bigibet



He lost possession of the ball 23 times and ended the game with a yellow card to his name. 😬



A Night to forget.



#Messi #Psg Messi’s Champions League debut for PSG didn’t go as planned as he struggled to make a serious impact for PSG in last night’s draw against Club Brugge.He lost possession of the ball 23 times and ended the game with a yellow card to his name. 😬A Night to forget. Messi’s Champions League debut for PSG didn’t go as planned as he struggled to make a serious impact for PSG in last night’s draw against Club Brugge.



He lost possession of the ball 23 times and ended the game with a yellow card to his name. 😬



A Night to forget.



#Messi #Psg https://t.co/ThXjuYcelr

With games against Manchester City and RB Leipzig to follow in their Champions League group, PSG will be hoping Sergio Ramos can return to action at the earliest.

Unlike Sergio Ramos, all other PSG arrivals have made their debuts

Notably, all the other summer arrivals at PSG, except Sergio Ramos, have made their competitive debuts. Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi were among the first summer recruits to don PSG shirts, while they were followed by Lionel Messi. Gianluigi Donnarumma and loan signing Nuno Mendes also played for the club recently.

Despite all the star arrivals at the club, PSG midfielder Ander Herrera has hogged the limelight so far. The Spaniard has scored four goals and registered two assists in seven appearances across all competitions this term. Sergio Ramos will be keen to draw inspiration from the confidence his fellow countryman has shown whenever he returns to action.

It remains to be seen whether Sergio Ramos can slot straight back into the PSG line-up though. Both Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos have been consistent performers for PSG and it would take some doing to replace them at the heart of the defense.

Pochettino might be tempted to tweak his formation slightly to accommodate Sergio Ramos upon his return, but if it disrupts the balance of the side, the move could backfire. As such, it will be interesting to see how the selection process goes in the future.

Edited by Nived Zenith