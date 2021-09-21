PSG confirm Lionel Messi will miss Ligue 1 outing against Metz

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have confirmed on their official website that Lionel Messi will not feature in their midweek game against FC Metz after sustaining a knee injury against Lyon.

PSG's official statement regarding the same reads as follows:

"Lionel Messi, who took a knock to his left knee against Lyon, underwent an MRI on Tuesday morning which confirmed signs of bruising of the bone. A follow-up examination will be carried out in 48 hours."

Lionel Messi will now sit out the game against Metz and will have another follow-up assessment of his knee in the next 48 hours. It is not quite clear whether the six-time Ballon d'Or winner will feature in PSG's game against Montpellier on Saturday.

However, the biggest concern is surrounding the game against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League which takes place the following Tuesday (28th September). PSG have already dropped points against Club Brugge in their opening game of the continental competition and cannot afford to go further behind the Premier League champions in Group A.

Get French Football News @GFFN Lionel Messi misses PSG’s trip to Metz tomorrow with a knock on his left knee. The club will make a further assessment in 48 hours. Lionel Messi misses PSG’s trip to Metz tomorrow with a knock on his left knee. The club will make a further assessment in 48 hours.

Lionel Messi was subbed off with 15 minutes to go in their most recent Ligue 1 game against Olympique Lyonnais and was replaced by Achraf Hakimi.

The 34-year-old forward did not have a huge impact on the game which PSG won 2-1 thanks to a late winner scored by Messi's compatriot Mauro Icardi.

Lionel Messi has made a slow start to life at PSG

Lionel Messi has so far struggled to adapt to his new life as a PSG player. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has played three games for his new side and is yet to score a goal.

It is worth mentioning that out of the three games he has played for PSG, Lionel Messi has only played one full 90-minute game which came against Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Also Read

His progress in his new team will now be hampered by his latest injury which will keep him out of at least PSG's away game against Metz. However, Mauricio Pochettino might not want to rush Lionel Messi and could give him a rest against Montpellier before making a comeback against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Edited by Nived Zenith