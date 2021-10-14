PSG confirm Sergio Ramos will not make debut against Angers, return delayed

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have confirmed that centre-back Sergio Ramos will not be making his much-awaited debut this week against Angers.

PSG have released an official statement stating that Ramos will continue on his road to full recovery by training individually for the next 10 days. He will only return to full training with the rest of the squad after the specified period. The official statement from PSG reads as follows:

"Sergio Ramos will continue his individual sessions with the medical and performance staff for another 10 days with a view to returning to full training."

Earlier this week, it was reported that Sergio Ramos will be in line to make his PSG debut against Angers. However, the Parisian giants have denied those rumors, suggesting that the 35-year-old defender is yet to return to match fitness.

This means that Ramos will not only miss PSG's Ligue 1 game against Angers, he will most likely sit out of their Champions League tie against Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

PSG signed Sergio Ramos on a free transfer from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. However, the 35-year-old centre-back has yet to make his debut for his new side after sustaining a calf injury earlier this year.

It will take time for Sergio Ramos to return to full fitness. His last outing was back in May 2021 when Real Madrid played Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals.

PSG have signed Sergio Ramos to bring in some much-needed experience at the back

PSG currently lack a leader at the back since the departure of Thiago Silva to Premier League side Chelsea last summer. Sergio Ramos has been signed to fill that void left behind by the Brazilian international.

Sergio Ramos has been one of the most inspirational captains whilst at Real Madrid. The 35-year-old defender guided Los Blancos to three straight Champions League titles from 2016 to 2018.

Ramos' experience and winning mentality will be vital for PSG as they gear up to win their first ever Champions League title.

The Parisian giants have also signed the likes of Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum. Their summer transfer activity signals their intent to win the one trophy the club has been craving ever since their Qatari takeover back in 2011.

Also Read

However, it is worth noting that out of all the superstars PSG have signed this summer, only Sergio Ramos is yet to feature for the Parisian giants.

Galu @PSGalu Nasser is responsible for the greatest transfer window we have ever seen.🇦🇷 Messi - Free

🇲🇦 Hakimi - €60m

🇳🇱 Wijnaldum - Free

🇪🇸 Ramos - Free

🇮🇹 Donnarumma - Free

🇵🇹 Nuno Mendes - €40m (loan with option to buy. Nasser is responsible for the greatest transfer window we have ever seen.🇦🇷 Messi - Free

🇲🇦 Hakimi - €60m

🇳🇱 Wijnaldum - Free

🇪🇸 Ramos - Free

🇮🇹 Donnarumma - Free

🇵🇹 Nuno Mendes - €40m (loan with option to buy. https://t.co/CaHmb1rrsM

Edited by Nived Zenith