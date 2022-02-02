PSG: Confirmed signings and departures in the January transfer window 

After an eventful summer that saw multiple high-profile arrivals, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) had a quiet January transfer window. Their only activity of the period was sending three players out on loan.

Former Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico departed to Mallorca while 20-year-old French left-back Teddy Alloh will spend the rest of the season with Belgian club Eupen. Finally, 28-year-old former Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has been sent to Real Sociedad on loan as well.

PSG had arguably the most high-profile summer window of all time before the start of the 2021-22 season that saw them sign as many as nine players. They have a bloated squad and are currently in a strong position in Ligue 1, with a 11-point lead over second-placed Nice.

PSG take on Real Madrid in the first knockout round of the Champions League this month. Neymar, who is currently injured, is expected to return just in time for the first leg.

PSG's squad depth means that January signings were not a requirement

The lengthy injury layoff for Sergio Ramos meant that the former Real Madrid defender has only recently become a regular in the starting lineup. Pochettino's side already have a strong defensive unit and will be looking to shake off the French Cup exit.

Both Ramos and Marquinhos were rested for the game, which resulted in starts for Kehrer and Kimpembe. In midfield, Marco Verratti is back to his best with Pochettino having a range of top-class players to choose from. Paredes, Danilo Pereria, Ander Herrera and youngster Xavi Simmons' presence means recently signed Georginio Wijnaldum is viewed as surplus to requirements.

Arsenal v Paris Saint Germain Pre Matchday Activity

While the French giants have one of the most high-profile attacking trios of all time, the new-look unit has not yet produced the goal fests that were expected of them.

PSG fans set to see the best of their attackers in the upcoming weeks?

Lionel Messi’s Ligue 1 form has failed to pick up even in recent weeks, although Kylian Mbappe has been in scorching touch for the French club. Mbappe has 19 goals and 13 assists in 29 appearances thus far and is club's top-scorer this season.

Neymar’s consistent injury troubles are expected to get over just in time for the clash against Real Madrid. Messi has been fluent at times and has scored five times in the Champions League already but has looked unsettled as well. Neymar’s return should eventually help the Argentinian score more regularly.

The Parisians' depth of squad means there were no January signings to speak of.

Ins: None

Outs: Segio Rico (loan), Teddy Alloh (loan), Rafinha (loan)

