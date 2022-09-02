PSG: Confirmed signings and departures in the summer transfer window (2022)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have had a blistering transfer window following Christophe Galtier's new position in the dugout at the Parc des Princes. They have not held back in bringing in talent, opening their checkbooks to sign players for a total of over €147 million.

With the attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe set in stone, the Parisians sought to fix the chinks in other areas of the field. Their most expensive signing of the summer came in the form of Vitinha, who moved from Porto to PSG for €41.5 million.

Left-back Nuno Mendes also left Liga Portugal for the Parc des Princes, after Sporting let him go for €38 million. Both players (aged 22 and 20 respectively) were also part of the youngest arrivals at the club.

Hugo Ekitike, also 20, joined the Parisians on loan from Stade Reims. The center forward was the only loan move for the side as they placed much of their focus on permanent transfers instead.

Galtier's transfer policy also saw players like Renato Sanches, Nordi Mukiele, Carlos Soler, and Fabian Ruiz join the club in the summer.

Sanches moved from fellow Ligue 1 side Lille for €15 million, while Mukiele joined from RB Leipzig for €12 million.

Valencia also let go of Carlos Soler after PSG forked out another €18 million for his services, while Fabian Ruiz left Napoli, who received €23 million as compensation.

PSG moves 24 players out of the club, with 13 leaving on loan deals

A number of fringe players, including Thierno Balde and Nathan Bitumazala, left the Parc des Princes this summer, but the most notable movements came in the first-team midfield.

With new signings like Vitinha taking up available slots in the middle of the park, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, and Leandro Paredes have all left the club on loan.

Other first-team players, including Colin Dagba and Layvin Kurzawa, left on loan as well, with the duo leaving their full-back slots for Mukiele and Mendes, respectively.

Julian Draxler has also left on loan to Benfica, who will pay a €2.5 million fee to keep the attacking winger for a year. Abdou Diallo moved to RB Leipzig on loan with a €1.5 million attached fee as well. Three players left on free transfers, with the most notable being Angel Di Maria, who moved to Juventus.

The club did manage to make sales, letting go of players like center-back Thilo Kehrer for €12 million. The 25-year-old moved to West Ham along with Alphonse Areola, who cost the Hammers another €9.3 million to clinch his signature.

Idrissa Gueye was the only other PSG player to move to the Premier League, with the 32-year-old now plying his trade under Frank Lampard at Everton.

PSG's biggest sale of the window was Arnaud Kalimuendo, who moved to Stade Rennais for a €20 million fee. The 20-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements and would hardly have found any playing time at the Parc des Princes, especially with Mbappe in top form.

Marcin Bulka also moved to fellow Ligue 1 side Nice, with the French outfit paying €2 million for the 22-year-old goalkeeper's services.

Ins: Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Renato Sanches, Nordi Mukiele, Hugo Ekitike (loan)

Outs: Arnaud Kalimuendo, Thilo Kehrer, Alphonse Areola, Idrissa Gueye, Julian Draxler (loan), Marcin Bulka, Abdou Diallo (loan), Angel di Maria (free), Xavi Simons (free), Garissone Innocent (free), Thierno Balde, Nathan Bitumazala, Denis Franchi, Tidjany Toure, Giorgiono Wijnaldum (loan), Leandro Paredes (loan), Ander Herrera (loan), Colin Dagba (loan), Layvin Kurzawa (loan), Junior Dina Ebimbe (loan), Edouard Michut (loan), Kenny Nagera (loan), Anfane Ahamada (loan), Moutanabi Bodiang (loan)

Edited by Yasho Amonkar