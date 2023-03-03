PSG dealt massive injury blow as Neymar Jr unlikely to feature in UCL tie against Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has revealed that Neymar Jr. will miss his team's UEFA Champions League last-16 away leg encounter at Bayern Munich on Wednesday (March 8).

Neymar, 31, has been in stellar form for the Parisians this season, helping them sit comfortably atop the Ligue 1 standings. So far, he has netted 18 goals and laid out 17 assists in just 29 appearances across all competitions for his club.

However, the Brazilian has been sidelined with an ankle problem since picking up the injury during his team's 4-3 Ligue 1 home victory against LOSC Lille last month. He also missed the subsequent 3-0 Ligue 1 away win over second-placed Marseille last week.

During a pre-match press conference, Galtier was asked whether Neymar would be fit to face Bayern Munich next week. He replied:

"No, I think he will forfeit against Bayern Munich."

Sharing his thoughts on the Brazilian's absence, Galtier continued:

"Over the next two games, we won't have Ney available. Our block will be much more compact and denser as a result. With the absence of Ney, instead of having two midfielders, we will be with three midfielders and two attackers. To tell you that Ney's absence is harmless, no. It's quite a detrimental absence for us."

PSG, who have an eight-point lead in the Ligue 1 standings, slumped to a 1-0 loss to Bayern in their UEFA Champions League last-16 home leg last month. Kingsley Coman scored the decisive goal in the 53rd minute, while Kylian Mbappe had two goals ruled out for offside.

Former Chelsea star claims Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are affecting PSG's campaign

Speaking on ESPN FC, former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley asserted that the alleged feud between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe is turning the PSG dressing room toxic. He said:

"It's an unnecessary toxic circus. It's not going to change until the personnel changes, it's as simple as that. I'm afraid Paris and PSG are not big enough for the two of them.

"It's not helping the team, but this scenario was always going to be here this year when Mbappe turned down that Real Madrid move. The two of them in the dressing room, clearly, it's just toxic."

Mbappe and Neymar have seemingly been at odds with each other since last summer. The pair were also involved in an argument over a penalty in their team's 5-2 win over Montpellier earlier this season.

