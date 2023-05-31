PSG drop major hint that Lionel Messi could stay amid transfer interest from Barcelona and Al-Hilal

There seems to be a new twist surrounding the future of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi at PSG, after featuring in the club's promotional video for their 2023-24 season kit.

The last couple of weeks has been filled with a lot of talk surrounding the star player's future, as his contract with the French club is expected to come to an end this summer.

Both parties have also failed to reach an agreement for a possible extension and as it stands, all indications are that the veteran forward could be on his way out of the Parc des Princes.

Messi is also currently attracting transfer interest from a couple of clubs, with the two major front runners for his signature believed to be former team Barcelona and Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona are working together with Inter Miami on the Leo Messi transfer. 🤝



To get around Barcelona's financial difficulties, the idea is for Inter Miami to sign Messi, before being loaned straight to Barça for 6-18 months.



This would allow Messi to play at the… Barcelona are working together with Inter Miami on the Leo Messi transfer.To get around Barcelona's financial difficulties, the idea is for Inter Miami to sign Messi, before being loaned straight to Barça for 6-18 months.This would allow Messi to play at the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨 Barcelona are working together with Inter Miami on the Leo Messi transfer. 🇺🇸🤝🇪🇸To get around Barcelona's financial difficulties, the idea is for Inter Miami to sign Messi, before being loaned straight to Barça for 6-18 months. This would allow Messi to play at the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/bOtgCGIMO1

However, nothing seems to be official with regards to where the 35-year-old will be playing his trade next season. Nevertheless, chances of him staying at PSG beyond the 2022-23 football season looks slimmer as the days go by.

Meanwhile, there seems to be a new twist in the whole contract saga involving Paris Saint-Germain and Messi as the French club have released a video of their kit for next season with the Argentine seen to be captured as reported by Goal.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



They've also included Lionel Messi in the promotional material PSG have launched their new home kit for next season...They've also included Lionel Messi in the promotional material PSG have launched their new home kit for next season...They've also included Lionel Messi in the promotional material 👀 https://t.co/voF3sOVWve

The recent promotional update isn't really a clear indication as to whether both parties have changed their stance, however, it could be that something could be going on behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, another player who was captured in the promotional video for Paris Saint-Germain was Neymar. The Brazilian's future at the Parc des Princes is also up in the air, just like his teammate Messi.

The 31-year-old is also said to be among those whom Les Parisiens are looking to push out of the club this summer, despite being one of the club's most-influential players.

However, it's left to be seen as to what eventually plays out between PSG and the veteran Argentine superstar Messi, amid growing concerns surrounding his future.

How did Lionel Messi perform for PSG during the 2022-23 football campaign?

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League.

Despite several talks surrounding the future of the Argentine superstar at Parc des Princes, he still ended up having a remarkable 2022-23 football campaign by his standards.

Messi, was occasionally the subject of boos from PSG fans last season, a gesture that was considered belittling for a player of his caliber.

He still ended up winning the league title with Les Parisiens, even scoring the goal that secured the 2022-23 Ligue 1 trophy for Christophe Galtier's side against Strasbourg over the weekend (May 27th).

The 35-year-old forward registered a combined total of 21 goals and 21 assists for PSG during the 2022-23 football campaign. He was also the only player in Europe's top five leagues to hit 20+ goals and assists last season.

Poll : 0 votes