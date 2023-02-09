PSG doing everything to get Kylian Mbappe fit for UCL showdown against Bayern Munich: Reports

According to German newspaper BILD, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) still hope to get Kylian Mbappe ready for their UEFA Champions League contest against Bayern Munich. The two European giants are set to lock horns in the round of 16 of the tournament.

The first leg will take place at the Parc des Princes on 14 February. The club recently announced that Mbappe won't be available for the fixture after suffering a knock during the Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier on 1 February.

The aforementioned report, however, suggests that the Parisian club is working to make the French superstar available. While it will be difficult to get the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner ready to start, they are hoping that the no. 7 can at least play the role of a substitute.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia PSG are doing everything to get Kylian Mbappé fit for next week's game against Bayern. The French club has not completely ruled out Mbappé of the game yet and there's hope he would be available at least off the bench [ @BILD PSG are doing everything to get Kylian Mbappé fit for next week's game against Bayern. The French club has not completely ruled out Mbappé of the game yet and there's hope he would be available at least off the bench [@BILD] https://t.co/J9RpbqYGkg

Kylian Mbappe has been quite phenomenal for PSG so far in this campaign. He has, up to this point, scored 25 goals and has provided six assists in 26 games this season.

Former Arsenal star revealed that the Gunners were close to signing Kylian Mbappe before he joined PSG

Mbappe was approached by Arsenal in 2013

Former Arsenal star Gilles Grimandi has revealed that the north London-based side were very close to signing current PSG ace Kylian Mbappe back in 2013. He said (via Metro):

"The job of scouting is about finding but also missing players. For me, it is Kylian Mbappe. We just could not convince him. He was out of contract in June 2013 and we met him in February. If we could have convinced him to join, he would have changed the club – but he then decided on Monaco."

Mbappe played 60 times for Monaco, scoring 27 goals and providing 16 assists. His form has been absolutely astonishing since joining PSG. In 243 games, Mbappe scored 196 goals and provided 94 assists.

The stunning record is enough to show why the French club would like to have the superstar forward in their ranks for the Champions League clash against the Bavarians.

Jazzy @AFCJazzy Dubois @CFCDUBois Best goal which never counted for whatever reason? Best goal which never counted for whatever reason? Mbappe has ice in his veins 🥶 twitter.com/CFCDUBois/stat… Mbappe has ice in his veins 🥶 twitter.com/CFCDUBois/stat… https://t.co/tNQu653Lbi

Poll : 0 votes