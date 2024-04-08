PSG fans chant ‘fu** Barcelona’ ahead of crunch UCL showdown, video goes viral

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona are preparing for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash, which will take place in Paris on Wednesday, April 10. PSG fans attempted to mock the Catalans giants on Sunday, April 7, as their team were facing Clermont in Ligue 1.

PSG fans were chanting "Fu** Barca! Fu** Barca!" as their team drew 1-1 with Clermont. Despite the draw, Paris Saint-Germain stayed on top of the league standings, 10 points ahead of second-placed Brest.

Ahead of their Champions League quarter-final clash, the intensity has picked up over the last few days as both Barcelona and PSG are considered contenders for the trophy.

For his part, Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently sent a message to his players, telling them that they have to fight and they have to win, as the French giants will be equally motivated to win.

Luis Enrique wants PSG fans to respect Barcelona and the game after NSFW chants

PSG boss Luis Enrique wasn't so thrilled to hear fans using NSFW chants towards Barcelona after Saturday's game against Clermont.

The Spanish coach was confident about PSG's chances to win on Wednesday but wants the fans to respect Barcelona and the game.

"I would like to see a great spectacle, a grand show between two great teams, with a spirit of sportsmanship prevailing. In sports, it’s like in life: we often win but we also lose a lot. I always respect all opponents, referees, and opposing players, as well as the families of opposing players because when mine is sad, the rival’s is happy. And I hope that Paris Saint Germain will win," Luis Enrique told reporters after the win, via PSG Talk (h/t Culture PSG).

Enrique expects the PSG fans to bring energy and passion to the players, but he wants to see them avoid using NSFW chants.

PSG will look to take the upper hand at the Parc des Princes before the tie moves to Barcelona for the second leg a week later (Tuesday, April 16).

