"We have to fight to win and they’re going to do it" - Joan Laporta sends message to Barcelona squad ahead of UCL clash against PSG

Barcelona is preparing for a mega-clash with PSG in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League and club president Joan Laporta sent a message to the side ahead of next week's first leg in Paris.

Laporta expects the Parisiens to do their best to advance to the semi-finals and wants to see the Blaugrana stay motivated and fight to win.

"I told them that with the enthusiasm they have, with their quality and talent, anything is possible. We have to fight to win and they’re going to do it, they’re going to do it at their best," Laporta said, via Sport (h/t Barca Universal).

Joan Laporta also referenced the team's current 11-game undefeated streak in all competitions, which is a major boost for the Blaugrana heading into the UCL quarter-finals.

"The truth is that we are in a sweet moment, a good moment. Today, I was with the players, they are super motivated. There is joy in the locker room and a lot of desire to play the game in Paris. Let’s see how it goes," Joan Laporta said.

The first leg between the two giants will take place in Paris on Wednesday, April 10 and the second leg a week later in Barcelona (April 16).

Barcelona coach Xavi calls PSG 'a very tough opponent'; says the Parisiens are the favorite

Blaugrana boss Xavi expects a tough battle when Barcelona collide with PSG in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. The club icon called the Parisiens the favorites in the tie and admitted that PSG was one of the worst opponents his team could have faced.

"Perhaps the favorite role would lean more towards PSG. It's a very tough opponent, one of the most difficult ones we could have faced. I know Luis Enrique; he's a brilliant coach, and his teams are very well prepared," Xavi recently said, via beIN Sports.

"They are one of the worst opponents we could have drawn but we have enthusiasm and hope to have a great quarter-final. It's two games, and the home leg is a positive point for us

The winner of the Barcelona vs PSG clash will move on to the semi-finals to take on either Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund.

Poll : Can Barcelona defeat PSG in UCL tie? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion