Barcelona president Joan Laporta admires ex-Manchester United boss as he looks to replace Xavi: Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta could reportedly add former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick to his shortlist of candidates to replace Xavi.

SPORT (via One Football) reports that Laporta really likes Rangnick as he looks to find a successor for Xavi. The Spaniard announced that he is leaving Camp Nou at the end of the season.

Rangnick spent much of the 2021-22 campaign at Manchester United but it was a turbulent time for the German at Old Trafford. The Red Devils finished sixth in the league and he oversaw 11 wins and nine defeats in 29 games across competitions.

The United caretaker boss is currently in charge of Austria's national team. He guided Das Team to the European Championships this summer with a second-place finish in Group F of qualifying.

Laporta is seemingly eyeing a coach from the German school of football. Barca have also been linked with departing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Bayern Munich's Thomas Tuchel.

It's claimed that the Blaugrana are likely to appoint a more proven name as Xavi's successor, thus Rangnick's chances may be slim. He also has over two years left on his contract with Austria and will be keen to oversee their Euro 2024 campaign in Germany.

Xavi's departure from Barcelona comes amid a difficult ongoing campaign for the Catalan giants. They sit third in La Liga, 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Barcelona reportedly offer a new deal to Frenkie de Jong amid interest from Manchester United

Frenkie de Jong is the highest earner at Camp Nou.

Frenkie de Jong's future at Barcelona is somewhat uncertain as the La Liga giants look to balance the books at Camp Nou. The Dutch midfielder is the club's highest earner, raking in a salary of just under €25 million this season.

SPORT (via Football Espana) reports that the Blaugrana have offered De Jong, 26, a new deal but with his wages dramatically decreased. The Netherlands international is considering the offer which would run until 2029.

It comes amid interest from Manchester United that has been constant since Erik ten Hag took over from Rangnick in 2022. Reports claim that the Red Devils are preparing a £77.5 million offer for De Jong.

The Dutchman has been vital for Xavi and played a key role in the Catalan giants' La Liga triumph last season. He's made 206 appearances across competitions since arriving from Ajax in 2019, scoring 16 goals and providing 21 assists.

If De Jong rejected Barcelona's contract proposal, they could look to cash in to improve their financial situation. Manchester United will likely be at the head of the queue for Ten Hag's former Ajax playmaker.