Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans have given an ultimatum to Lionel Messi and Neymar as they lead the attacking line in Kylian Mbappe's absence against Bayern Munich. The two European giants are set to engage in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash at the Parc des Princes on February 14.

Both South American superstars have been amongst the goals this season. The Argentine has scored 15 goals and has provided 14 assists in 25 matches across competitions. He has scored four goals and has provided four assists in the UEFA Champions League group stages this term.

The Brazilian No. 10, on the other hand, has scored 17 goals and has provided 16 assists in 27 games. In five UEFA Champions League games, he has scored two goals and provided three assists.

Mbappe, however, has been the team's most prolific goalscorer. Out of his 25 goals across competitions, seven have come in the Champions League. He has also bagged three assists. The French forward, however, has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury against Montpellier on February 2.

Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal for PSG against Bayern. Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, and Nuno Mendes are the four defenders. Warren Zaire-Emery, Danilo Pereira, Marco Verratti, and Carlos Soler form the midfield four. Messi and Neymar spearhead the attack.

Fans believe it's now or never for the former Barcelona attacking duo. A few opined that with the French forward being absent from the starting XI, Christophe Galtier's team would lose to Bayern.

Lionel Messi and Neymar have struggled for PSG in Kylian Mbappe's absence

Since Mbappe's injury, Lionel Messi scored against Toulouse as PSG won 2-1. While Neymar didn't play a part in that match, the Brazilian ace was on the pitch for the games against Olympique de Marseille and AS Monaco.

Les Parisiens lost to Marseille by a scoreline of 2-1 and were eliminated from the Coup de France. They were also beaten 3-1 by AS Monaco in the Ligue 1.

Galtier's team will have to make significant improvements if they are to fetch a positive result against the mighty Bavarians in the absence of their talisman.

