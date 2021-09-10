PSG forward Kylian Mbappe reveals FIFA 22 rating, receives upgrade from last edition

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe has revealed his FIFA 22 rating ahead of the official launch of the video game. The 22-year-old leaked the official rating card through his Instagram story, adding to the hype surrounding FIFA 22.

Kylian Mbappe, who has been on the cover of FIFA in each of the last two editions, uploaded a short video of himself and the rating card. On closer inspection, it can be derived that the Frenchman has received a boost in ratings compared to FIFA 21.

Kylian Mbappe has officially revealed his FIFA 22 rating 🤩 pic.twitter.com/v43UUTZM6m — Goal (@goal) September 10, 2021

The FIFA 22 card of Kylian Mbappe signals an increase from 90 to 91 in his overall rating. Additionally, he has also received a boost in a few other key attributes as well. While Kylian Mbappe's pace went up to 97 from 96, his shooting and passing increased by two, taking both to 88 and 80 respectively.

FIFA 22 will also witness an increase in his dribbling (91 to 92) and physical (76 to 77) attributes. However, Kylian Mbappe will have his defending decreased from 39 to 36 in the upcoming edition.

Will FIFA 22 be the last edition with Kylian Mbappe as PSG forward?

Despite being the subject of an intriguing transfer saga this summer, Kylian Mbappe failed to secure his dream move to Real Madrid. The Frenchman is expected to continue at PSG for now, but should he not sign an extension, he can begin talks to join a new club as early as January.

Undoubtedly, Kylian Mbappe has his heart set on a switch to Real Madrid. However, PSG are determined to try and persuade him to continue at the Parc des Princes. If reports are to be believed, the Ligue 1 giants are planning to offer Kylian Mbappe an improved two-year contract to lock him down.

Real Madrid watching Kylian Mbappe and knowing he's free next summer... pic.twitter.com/D6AZ6ygk7h — Goal (@goal) September 5, 2021

Although it remains to be seen whether the PSG forward will agree to sign the extension, there is no doubt that the club will do everything they can to tempt him. The recent acquisition of Lionel Messi and the influence of Neymar certainly offers Kylian Mbappe enough incentive to continue at PSG.

However, it seems likely the World Cup winner is prepared to make the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu. If that happens, FIFA 22 will be the last edition in which Mbappe is a PSG player.

PSG return to action in Ligue 1 on Saturday against Clermont Foot, but it remains to be seen whether Kylian Mbappe will take to the field due to a fitness issue.

