"PSG gonna be grouped by football heritage", "Group of death" - Fans react as PSG learn UCL 23/24 group stage opponents

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw has left fans stunned after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were drawn in the group of death.

The Ligue 1 champions will start their European campaign in Group F alongside Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, Serie A giants AC Milan and Premier League outfit Newcastle United.

It's a group fans of any of the the four clubs would have wanted to avoid. All four teams pose serious threat following impressive domestic seasons in 2022-23, so PSG could face a tough ask in advancing to the knockouts.

Dortmund lost the Bundesliga title on goal difference to Bayern Munich on the last day of the season. BvB have won the Champions League once and made it to the last 16 last time.

Meanwhile, Milan will also be tricky opposition, as they put up an admirable fight in last season's Champions League. The Rossoneri made it to the semifinals before being eliminated by rivals Inter Milan. They have won the competition seven times.

Newcastle are an upcoming powerhouse after becoming the richest club in world football in 2021. The Magpies are flying high in the Premier League after finishing fourth last season. Eddie Howe will want to take that form onto the European stage.

Hence, the Parisians will be extremely wary of the opposition they face to kickstart their Champions League campaign. They may be viewed as the favourites to advance, but it's the toughest group they could have been drawn into.

One fan reckons the Ligue 1 champions could crash out in the group stage:

"PSG gonna get grouped by football heritage."

Another fan has deemed Group F to be the most difficult:

"Group of death holy s***."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a nightmare draw for Luis Enrique's men:

How did PSG fare last season in the Champions League?

The Parisians performed poorly last season in Europe.

PSG were among the favourites to win Europe's elite club competition last season, as they had a frontline of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. However, issues on and off the field plagued their campaign.

The Parisians started the tournament in Group H alongside Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa. Many tipped them to win the group despite the obvious threat of the Old Lady.

However, it was Benfica who won the group courtesy of away goals scored. PSG finished second and advanced to the last 16 to face Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Their European journey was ended by the Bavarians, as the Parisians suffered a 3-0 defeat on aggregate. It was the second straight season they crashed out in the Round of 16, so they will be eager to fare better this time.