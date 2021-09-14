PSG star set to miss Champions League outing due to knee injury

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be without the services of Marco Verratti during their UEFA Champions League opener against Club Brugge on Wednesday. The Italian midfielder has picked up a knee injury which has subsequently ruled him out for 10 days.

Verratti picked up the injury during the international break with Italy and is now expected to miss Ligue 1 games against Lyon and Metz too. This was confirmed by PSG as Verratti was not included in the squad for the clash Group A meeting with Club Brugge.

Despite the absence of Verratti. PSG are likely to welcome back both Neymar and Lionel Messi to their line-up. Notably, both missed the weekend's 4-0 win over Clermont Foot after returning late from international duty. Even in their absence, PSG ran riot courtesy of a brace from Ander Herrera and goals from Kylian Mbappe and Idrissa Gueye.

PSG are currently at the summit of the Ligue 1 table, having won each of their first five opening games. Mauricio Pochettino will now be determined to help the team replicate their same form in the Champions League.

Sergio Ramos among other PSG absentees for Champions League opener

Summer recruit Sergio Ramos has also yet to recover from a calf injury, meaning he is also unavailable for PSG in their Champions League opener. The Spaniard, who joined the club from Real Madrid on a free transfer, is joined by three others on the treatment table.

Juan Bernat, Colin Dagba and Laywin Kurzawa are the other PSG players who did not make it to the squad for their Champions League clash with injuries. The Ligue 1 giants still, however, possess enough quality in their ranks to start their Champions League campaign with a win.

In addition to Club Brugge, PSG also have to face Premier League winners Manchester City and RB Leipzig in Group A of the Champions League this term. Understandably, Pochettino and his players will be fully aware of the importance of a positive start in such a tricky group.

Notably, PSG have faltered in the latter stages of the Champions League in each of the last two seasons. While they finished runners-up to Bayern Munich in 2019-20, PSG were beaten in the semi-finals by Manchester City last term. Considering the blockbuster signings they have made this summer, the Ligue 1 club will be desperate to lift the trophy this time.

