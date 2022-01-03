PSG identify Barcelona attacker as successor to Kylian Mbappe - Reports

PSG are reportedly considering a move for Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele. The French giants view Dembele as the ideal replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has been heavily linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 club in recent months.

According to El Chiringuito via (le10 sport), PSG are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Kylian Mbappe next summer. Mbappe has entered the final six months of his contract with PSG and is expected to run down his deal with the club.

Spanish giants Real Madrid have made no secret of their desire to sign Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos tried to sign Mbappe last summer but the deal failed to materialize. Real Madrid are expected to resume their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe next summer.

PSG have reportedly identified Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe. The 24-year-old has entered the final six months of his contract with Barcelona and has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club.

Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth £105 million. The Frenchman was signed as a replacement for Neymar, who left the club to join PSG that summer.

Dembele's progress at Barcelona has been hampered by recurring hamstring injuries and disciplinary issues. The forward managed to make just 50 La Liga appearances for Barcelona in his first three seasons at the Camp Nou. He did, however, show glimpses of his potential last season.

Dembele scored 11 goals in 44 appearances for the club in all competitions during the 2020-21 campaign. The former Borussia Dortmund forward has made just eight appearances for Barcelona this season but is yet to score a goal. He has helped Barcelona win two Liga titles and two Copa del Rey's during his four-and-a-half seasons with the club.

Despite his recent struggles, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly a massive fan of Ousmane Dembele. New Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is believed to be keen to keep hold of the 24-year-old. Barcelona, however, lack the finances required to extend Ousmane Dembele's contract.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive



The French club want to sign the player given his talent, his youth, the fact that he is French and that he can fit perfectly into their project.



(Source: 🚨 PSG have entered into negotiations with the agent of Ousmane Dembélé. ❤️💙The French club want to sign the player given his talent, his youth, the fact that he is French and that he can fit perfectly into their project.(Source: @mundodeportivo 🚨 PSG have entered into negotiations with the agent of Ousmane Dembélé. ❤️💙The French club want to sign the player given his talent, his youth, the fact that he is French and that he can fit perfectly into their project.(Source: @mundodeportivo) https://t.co/MXCRNBXyQG

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele could prefer a move to PSG

CA Osasuna v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Ousmane Dembele's representatives are reportedly in talks with Barcelona over a contract extension. The Frenchman is said to be demanding an annual salary of €20 million, as well as a signing bonus of €40 million.

The Catalan club are likely to struggle to meet Dembele's demands due to their dire financial situation. Barcelona are currently facing debts in the region of €1.35 billion.

Xavi Hernandez's side have also completed the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City in a deal worth €55 million. The transfer is likely to have depleted the club's financial reserves.

The potential departure of Kylian Mbappe from the Parcs des Princes next summer would reduce PSG's wage bill and help free up the funds they require to match Ousmane Dembele's wage demands.

FCBarcelonaFl  @FCBarcelonaFl 🇫🇷 ⚠️ PSG is interested in Ousmane Dembélé and, for the player, Paris is one of the options. While PSG are looking for a possible successor to Mbappé, he is one of the options closely monitored. It is not unanimous, but there have been informal contacts (via @lequipe 🇫🇷 ⚠️ PSG is interested in Ousmane Dembélé and, for the player, Paris is one of the options. While PSG are looking for a possible successor to Mbappé, he is one of the options closely monitored. It is not unanimous, but there have been informal contacts (via @lequipe) https://t.co/CVqK7q14tf

Also Read Article Continues below

The 24-year-old could prefer a move back to France next summer where he will be given the chance to play alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar. Dembele might also have the opportunity to rejuvenate his career and fight for a place in Deschamps' France squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Edited by Parimal