PSG 'in contact' with 24-year-old Manchester United star as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe - Reports

French giants PSG are reportedly 'in contact' with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford over a potential move to the Parcs des Princes next summer.

According to Hadrien Grenier and Abdellah Boulma, PSG are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Kylian Mbappe next summer. The 23-year-old's current contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season and he has so far rejected the chance to extend his deal in Paris.

Kylian Mbappe is widely expected to run down his contract with PSG and become a free agent next summer. The forward has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. PSG could therefore attempt to sign Marcus Rashford as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Marcus Rashford burst onto the scene at Manchester United as an 18-year-old during the 2015-16 season. He scored eight goals in 18 appearances for the Red Devils during his debut season for the club.

Rashford continued to develop at Old Trafford and enjoyed a breakout campaign during the 2019-20 season. He scored 22 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, his highest goal tally for a season.

The 24-year-old grew from strength to strength last season, scoring 21 goals and providing 15 assists in 57 appearances in all competitions for the club. He helped them finish second in the Premier League table and reach the finals of the Europa League.

The England international missed the first two months of the 2021-22 campaign due to a shoulder injury. Since making his return to action, Rashford has struggled to refind his form and maintain consistency.

Rashford has, however, shown signs of returning to form in recent weeks. He scored the third goal in Manchester United's 3-1 victory a fortnight ago, and a stoppage-time winner in the club's 1-0 victory over West Ham United last weekend.

Marcus Rashford's current contract at Old Trafford is set to expire in the summer of 2023. Reports have suggested the forward could be convinced to join PSG due to the possibility of playing alongside the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Manchester United are unlikely to let go off Marcus Rashford amidst interest from PSG

Marcus Rashford has looked a shadow of his former self this season. The 24-year-old has managed to score just five goals in 17 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this season. Furthermore, the forward has been heavily criticized in recent weeks for his lack of work-rate and desire to help the team out defensively.

Despite his recent struggles, Manchester United are unlikely to entertain the prospect of parting ways with Marcus Rashford. The youngster has arguably been one of the club's best players in recent years. At 24, Rashford is yet to reach the peak of his career or become the finished product.

The club are therefore likely to invest in Marcus Rashford as he is seen as one of the youngsters around whom Manchester United can build a squad for the future. The Red Devils are likely to prioritize a contract extension for Marcus Rashford in the coming months in order to ward off potential suitors such as PSG.

