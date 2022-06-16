PSG increasingly likely to make move for Real Madrid superstar who doesn't want to be 22-year-old's back-up - Reports

PSG are reportedly interested in making a move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

A report by El Nacional suggests that the Brazil midfielder's future at the Bernabeu might be in danger following Aurelien Tchouameni's big-money arrival from Monaco.

The France international was signed for €80 million, potentially rising to €100 million, making him one of the most expensive signings in Real Madrid's history.

Considering the hefty sum Los Blancos paid for him, it is highly likely that the 22-year-old will be slotted straight into the starting lineup.

The former Bordeaux man plays primarily as a holding midfielder, putting him in direct competition with Casemiro for a starting spot.

Casemiro is reportedly not keen on playing second fiddle to anybody and at 30 years old, he still has plenty of elite football left in him.

PSG could be in the market for a new holding midfielder, with Georgino Wijnaldum's transfer from Liverpool having failed to reach the heights expected.

They could turn their attention to Casemiro but any potential move for the former Porto man could be complicated by his long-term commitment to Real Madrid.

The Brazil international has three years left on his current deal with the Spanish champions and Florentino Perez is not under any pressure to sell him.

Aurelien Tchouameni's arrival further strengthens Real Madid's impressive midfield

One of the greatest midfield trios in history

Real Madrid's midfield over the last eight years is widely considered to be among the greatest in footballing history.

The trio of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos helped lay the foundation for the most successful era in the club's recent history.

Together, the three men have won a whopping five UEFA Champions League titles, in addition to several other domestic, continental and intercontinental trophies.

Despite all being in their 30s, the three men have shown that they still have what it takes to succeed at the highest level. Their displays in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League highlighted their capabilities.

However, the club could be planning for a future without their illustrious midfielders and their transfer activities over the last few months buttresses this point.

Real Madrid completed Eduardo Camavinga's signing last summer and added his compatriot to their ranks this year.

The two youngsters are considered among the best midfielders of their generation and could inherit the mantle when Modric, Casemiro and Kross depart the scene.

