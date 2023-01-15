PSG interested in signing 21-year-old Liverpool midfield target - Reports

According to Saber Desfarges of Telefoot, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in signing OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram. The 21-year-old is the sibling of France's FIFA World Cup star Marcus Thuram.

Khephren worked with Christophe Galtier when the latter was in charge of Les Aiglons. Galtier, however, left Nice in the summer to take charge of the Parisians.

The reigning French champion were also interested in signing Thuram in January. A move, however, didn't materialize. PSG signed the likes of Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, and more to bolster their midfield.

Thuram, on the other hand, has established himself as one of the main stars of the Nice side. He has made 27 appearances for the Rivera-based club this season, scoring one goal and providing five assists. According to SI, Premier League giants Liverpool are also interested in Thuram.

Téléfoot @telefoot_TF1 Infos mercato de



- Le PSG apprécie aussi un autre Thuram, Khéphren (OGC Nice). Un profil que connaît très bien Christophe Galtier.



Toutes les infos Infos mercato de @SaberDesfa (2/2) :- Le PSG apprécie aussi un autre Thuram, Khéphren (OGC Nice). Un profil que connaît très bien Christophe Galtier.Toutes les infos 🚨 Infos mercato de @SaberDesfa (2/2) :- Le PSG apprécie aussi un autre Thuram, Khéphren (OGC Nice). Un profil que connaît très bien Christophe Galtier. Toutes les infos ⬇️ https://t.co/CRD6YTNicc

The Parisians have rekindled their interest in signing Thuram and might look to get the player in January. OGC Nice are currently 10th in the Ligue 1 table with 24 points from 18 games.

Galtier's team are leading the race for the Ligue 1 title. They have amassed 47 points from 17 games this season and are leading second-placed Lens by three points, having played one game less. Kylian Mbappe and co. will take the field later tonight when they take on Rennes in an away clash.

PSG's superstar attacking trio might reunite against Rennes

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

With Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks, PSG have one of the most talented attacking lineups in their ranks. The superstar trio, however, are yet to play together since the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Mbappe and Neymar played together against Strasbourg on December 29. The Brazilian was sent off in that match.

Messi, meanwhile, took the field for the first time since Argentina's FIFA World Cup triumph against Angers on January 12. The little magician scored the second in his team's 2-0 win.

Mbappe was absent from the game as he was on holiday. The Frenchman, along with Achraf Hakimi, have since returned to training and are in contention to face Rennes.

GOAL @goal Messi, Neymar & Mbappe in the rondo 🥵 Messi, Neymar & Mbappe in the rondo 🥵 https://t.co/kwnwSeu0ay

All three superstars have been in phenomenal form this season. Messi has scored 13 goals and has provided 14 assists in 20 games. Neymar has scored 15 goals and has provided 13 assists in 22 games so far. Mbappe, on the other hand, has scored 20 goals and has provided five assists in 22 games this campaign.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes